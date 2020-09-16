Home Entertainment Here’s Everything You Need To Know About It's Okay to Not Be...
EntertainmentTV Series

Here's Everything You Need To Know About It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Ever since It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, and lovers started demanding Season 2. The show starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Seo Ye-Ji made a remarkable victory in South Korea and other countries.

Is It Is Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 revived? No, Kim Soo-Hyun and Seo Ye-Ji starring series are yet to be renewed for one more season. There are some reasons based on which buffs think this series will be renewed despite the fact that the South Korean series are created only for a single season.

The finale of It is Okay to Not Be Fine Season 1 left the door for Season 2. The first scene that paved the expectation for a different season came when Ko Mun-Yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter’s arrest.

Similarly, all the characters in It is Okay Not to Be Okay, healed themselves in the series’s close with all the lead characters confessing their love. Thus, many fans think that It’s Okay to Not Be Okay might not be renewed for Season 2.

Okay to Not Be Okay also watched Seo Ye-Ji’s personality as Ko Moon-young releasing a book that differs from her gloomy themed tales and Sang Tae. Even Oh Jung-she’s character, Moon Sang Tae’s fantasy of taking a road trip with no duties on his shoulders, was fulfilled.

One scene which provides clarity that It’s Okay Not to Be Ok Season 2 could return in the future, demonstrating that the trio gathering at precisely the same podium for the next time was Moon brothers go their different ways. But the official confirmation on the making of next season is yet to be declared.

The celebrity Park Kyu-young, who played Nam Ju-ri at It is Okay Not to Be Okay, recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She said (through Soompi) on Kim Soo-Hyun, “His vitality is really great. I have seen his dramas from before I debuted, and I was worried and anxious about the way our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I had been interested in, and he left working together very comfy, so I’m thankful.”

It is Okay Not to Be Okay Season 2 is yet to be renewed. The renewal and production work are likely to take some extra time due to this Covid-19 pandemic. China’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide epidemic brought the whole entertainment industry to a standstill with the unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment jobs were postponed or stopped for an indefinite time. Therefore, fans will need to await the additional time to the making of the second season.

