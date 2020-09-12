Here Some New And Latest Updates On The Dark Crystal Season 2

- Advertisement -

The lore-heavy fantasy adventure sagas we climbed up watching have come a long way since we were children, and today they’re catering to our love of binge-able series with Netflix’s reboot of the’80s cult classic, The Dark Crystal.

The 10-episode series is a prequel to the first picture and its episodic format gives founder Jim Henson’s career-making puppetry time to shine. But once the credits roll that 10th episode, the question of a Dark Crystal year 2 on Netflix will not be far from fans’ heads.

As is to be expected, since the series just surfaced, Netflix has yet to confirm whether the sci-fi series will be picked up for a second season. While nostalgia and scattering old tv-series and movies is a regular practice for Netflix, this genre as well as the format represents uncharted waters, and the flowing giant as been rather ruthless with cancellations lately. That said, the show was conceived with the idea of more episodes in your mind, as it finishes with a bit of a cliffhanger: The Skeksis have devised a new weapon to use against their Gelfling foes. (Additionally, there is the part where about 1,000 years of Thra history lie between this show and the events of this original Dark Crystal film, which leaves a lot of ground to cover.)

While we await word on season 2 from Netflix, however, fans can take some comfort in how the Dark Crystal planet is getting a different socket on September 25 in the form of a 12-issue comic book collection. It is going to allegedly explore the history, figures, and events references in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The comic book series will”go deeper into the background of Thra and its people than ever before, making it an important read for any lover of Jim Henson’s beloved film, but also illuminating the Netflix series in ways you won’t want to overlook,” series editor Matthew Levine informed The Hollywood Reporter.

There’s certainly a lot of source material to use. Between the characters set up in the first Dark Crystal, the characters in the Netflix series, the comic books, in addition to a slew of graphic novels and a few books published after the 1982 original, Netflix has lots of possible storylines to delve into. As long as the streaming agency sees the answer they’re looking for, there should be no difficulty finding material to craft to brand new episodes, and maybe even multiple new seasons.