Here Some Latest Details On Final Fantasy 7 Remake Forces Players To Break An Age-Old Habit

While playing with video games, players will probably find themselves falling into particular habits. Most players will not be surprised to catch themselves leaning to the side in real life in an attempt to prevent an attack in-game or even subscribing to this impression that an attack will probably do more damage if the button is pushed faster or harder. All these are classic examples of the RPG logic which inspires memes. Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes one habit and grinds it into dust, as it forces players to use items to survive, especially in the first stages of the match. This goes contrary to the practice that many games have supplied fans on how they should manage consumable products.

Consumable Items In Video Games

How frequently have gamers found themselves over-encumbered in matches such as Skyrim simply to jump past a horde of consumable potions, ingredients, and scrolls in search of something else to fall or sell. In a peculiar and likely casual way, video games have coached players to horde their consumable items, keeping them in the shop for the correct moment. Of course, that moment will never come, and players will find themselves beating the last boss with a slew of helpful items covered in dust at the base of their stock.

Final Fantasy games are particularly to blame for this, as players get access to spells that are effective at accomplishing the same thing as many items. Why should players waste an antidote when they could use Esuna to heal poison instead? Similarly, a remedy spell may cure damage up as if not more efficiently than a potion, so perhaps it would be best to conserve that potion until afterward as it may come in handy. Often this type of thinking backfires against the participant, making certain challenges much harder than they have to become and preventing the participant from engaging with what a game has to offer.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Unique Combat

Mana conservation may also be immensely important, and often it will be easier to simply use a potion or 2 than it would be to cast a cure spell, especially from combat. This lesson probably will not continue past this game, but it’s interesting nonetheless. Maybe if other names want to encourage players to use items, they ought to balance experiences with the premise that players are using them. As it stands, most games are attainable without things and become much easier with them, but Final Fantasy 7 Remake is different, as some experiences are nearly impossible without using items.