Here Is Everything You Want To Know So Far About Desert One Documentary

- Advertisement -

Filmmaker Barbara Kopple won Oscars for the romantic documentaries about striking workers,” Harlan County, USA” and”American Dream.” She looks to a story with a more global scope, “Desert One,” that is available for virtual ticketing through the Coronado Island Film Festival and Angelika Film Center.

In the wake of a revolution by Islamic fundamentalists fueled by anti-American belief, the U.S. Embassy in Tehran became both a sign and a goal. On November 4, 1979, Iranian students seized the embassy and held 52 American diplomats as hostages for 444 days. This became known as the Iran Hostage Crisis also it dominated both the news and the American people’s minds for its length. Jimmy Carter was president at the time along with his insistence on using diplomacy instead of military action was widely criticized and viewed as weak.

- Advertisement -

But in April of 1980, with diplomacy failing to win a release of the hostages, Carter finally consented to a secret mission to attempt to rescue the 52 guys.

Barbara Kopple’s documentary”Desert One” appears to that covert assignment, which the press materials note was known as”the most audacious, difficult, complex, rescue mission ever attempted.” And spoiler alert for those who don’t know history, also, it failed.

But that does not prevent filmmaker Barbara Kopple from documenting the mission in fascinating detail. She attempts to tell the whole story and from multiple sides. So she interviews Jimmy Carter, special ops members, hostages in addition to Iranian captors. She finds an undercover man who watched the mission as an 11-year-old boy that had been on a bus along with his family in the desert and was arrested by the American soldiers.

Kopple insists that this isn’t only an American story but an undercover one. She brought in Iranian team members to picture inside Iran. She finds amazing archival material of audio recordings of communications between Carter and the overall in charge of the mission in addition to video and photos from this part.

Though this is considered one of Carter’s epic failures, what’s refreshing is to find a president who’s guided more by humankind than political opportunity, and who readily accepted all responsibility for what happened.

On national news, he says: “It was my own choice to try the rescue operation, it had been my choice to cancel it. The responsibility was fully my own.”

And even today, he’s completely open and prepared to discuss episode because for him the sole issue was to bring back all of the hostages alive and he was willing to suffer any criticism for his willingness to try diplomacy first and resist a military reaction. I suggest viewing the documentary”Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President” to get a broader look at what led his policies and presidency. It makes a solid companion piece for this film.

Carter’s peaceful strategy is compared with that of Ronald Reagan, who would defeat him in the presidential election that year. Kopple asks the hostages she interviews should they believe Reagan or individuals on his team organized to have the hostages released only moments after he took office, and a few of the hostages suspect that would be the case. However, Kopple raises the issue and does not decide to explore it.

Kopple does research how members of the special ops had not only to endure what had been seen as a humiliating defeat but also endure the pain of losing eight group members. One team member mentally recalls getting a few cases of beers out of British contract workers in the camp where they had been based for the mission. The beers came with a note that said, “For you from us all for having the guts to attempt.”

Among the points the movie makes is that although the mission failed, it doesn’t reduce the heroism of the men who proceeded to try and rescue the hostages, many of them volunteers within their twenties. One of the most disturbing moments in the movie is footage of those charred bodies of the guys who were left behind. It is upsetting but it ought to be.

“Desert One” is a compellingly told, surprisingly intimate, and thoroughly researched documentary however I wish it also seemed for deeper insights. There’s a scene of a yearly party every year in Iran in the site where the U.S. plane and two helicopters still stay as a monument to the American failure. There appears to be a lesson embedded in here about how America conducted and conducts its foreign policy which requires additional exploration and context but perhaps that is for another movie.

