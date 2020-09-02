Here Is All You Need To Know About Desert One

- Advertisement -

Observational documentarian Barbara Kopple has a very long history of making herself look imperceptible, but the vérité closeness and anti-establishment zeal of all Oscar-winning classics such as “Harlan County, USA,” and”American Dream” imply that her signature work couldn’t have been created by anybody else; Kopple isn’t absent from such films so much as she is sublimated into the air they breathe. “Desert One” is different – you couldn’t find Kopple’s fingerprints on this comprehensive but incurious accounts of the Iran hostage crisis in the event that you watched the movie through a magnifying glass. Valuable for its access yet restricted by its own lack of view, “Desert One” puts a human face on one of the late 20th century’s worst debacles while framing the whole thing from the passive voice, leading to a movie that boasts the immediacy of a nod but the resonance of a textbook. It is a documentary that has been produced by The History Channel, and it feels like one every step along the way.

There are worse things, of course, and Kopple unpacks what happened with an authority which can make “Desert One” essential viewing for students of contemporary history or diehard “Argo” fans eager to better contextualize Ben Affleck’s caper. Most of the main players involved in the Iran hostage crisis are here to provide their side of the story, from Walter Mondale and a particularly wistful President Jimmy Carter into the soldiers involved in the devastating Operation Eagle Claw, the American hostages they were hoping to free, and even a handful of the Iranian captors. Everyone short of Ayatollah Khomeini and Ronald Reagan appears on camera to reflect about the events of April 24, 1980 (and the weeks of failed diplomacy leading up to it) and the way they travelled FUBAR in a manner that continues to ripple throughout the world these days.

While particular themes organically emerge from the movie’s uncomplicated net of archival footage, talking-head interviews, and dashes of evocative but obviously cartoon by Iranian celebrity Zartosht Soltani, Kopple seems less interested in relating intangible notions of heroism or the nature of”powerful” American leadership than she is in suggesting that background is difficult to parse from the interior. There’s a warm-hearted empathy in Kopple’s unwillingness to assign attribute (to anybody ), and in her obvious regard for Carter’s faith in diplomacy, but “Desert One” is largely devoted to nailing this story down before everyone who lived it’s died and the ideas and feelings that they experienced would be petrified into cold reality. It’s a discordantly fresh and contained overview of a wreck that changed the entire world.

One of the first soundbites we hear from Kopple’s issues is that many Americans do not recall what happened during the Iran hostage crisis, and “Desert One” endeavors to walk us through it step-by-step. The film plays all of the hits, unpacking the lyrics from an entire verse of “We did not begin the Fire” as Khomeini abolishes the Iranian monarchy in 1979, the exiled Shah of Iran comes to the United States for medical treatment later that year, along with Australian pupils – outraged over Carter’s refusal to extradite the Shah for his offenses – seize the U.S. embassy in Tehran along with 52 American diplomats and civilians and the interest of their whole country.

Even though some people in his position may have seized on the opportunity to flex America’s muscle, Carter was profoundly reluctant to use military power, which reluctance was translated (sometimes disingenuously) because of the deadly symptoms of their missing confidence the President had lately diagnosed in the federal character. After six months of looking for a diplomatic alternative, Carter finally signed off on a speculative half-measure: a top-secret rescue mission led by an elite group in their initial installation (Kopple threads the random inception of Delta Force into a parallel subplot of types, and in certain ways the center of her film ). Eight of the soldiers burned alive, not one of them made it into the embassy, and the operation’s embarrassing failure helped shape the next decades of America’s self-image and foreign policy. Instead of victory, we got trickle-down economics; instead of exceptionalism, we got a third-rate movie star.

There is a powerful sense of you-are-there excitement to plenty of the testimony, even though Kopple’s focus on Operation Eagle Claw tends to emphasize the American side of matters in a way that is not justified by the film’s 360-degree strategy. The Iranian captors are not demonized by some stretch, but the movie’s vague approach to American valor has a humorous way of overlooking the fact that many of these folks would likely have been murdered had Delta Force ever reached the embassy. One example of conflicting accounts indicates that history might not be as settled as “Desert One” might love to imagine (an Iranian insists the hostages were treated nicely, but an American remembers having to sit in his own feces for days on end), however Kopple is quick to get back to page-turning procedural particulars about the crashes, along with the bodies, and also the prescient fact that America’s government was becoming its intel in the nightly news.

“Desert One” occasionally hints in the broader fallout from such episode, only enough for one to wish Kopple had applied her expert-level interview skills towards more curious ends. She simply had 20 minutes to question the 95-year-old Carter, and yet even in that little window of time, Kopple manages to expose the wavering anguish he clearly still harbors over the crisis. (The movie also includes never-before-heard audio recordings of these calls that he took during the surgery, which can be only worth listening to for the way they capture the moment he is forced to confront the worst failure of his presidency.) And yet, the exact nature of his misgivings is left to our imagination, as are his ideas on how the experience affected his perspective America’s subsequent shows of leadership. That disconnect is par for the course in a movie so concentrated on creating an air-tight oral history of this hostage crisis that it often treats history like a vacuum.

