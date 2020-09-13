Here Is All Latest Detail About Scam 1992

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has roped in newcomers Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary because of his fiscal thriller “Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story”.

The show that does”t celebrity Mehta”s favourite Rajkumar Rao will tell one of the largest financial scams in the Indian stock exchange. Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla group, is creating the financial thriller, according to Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal”s book “The Scam.” It’s produced by Studio Next for Applause Entertainment.

Pratik, famous for his work in Gujarati theatre and theatre, portrays one of the most controversial stockbrokers, Harshad Mehta. Shreya that has been in the news for her operation in late shows such as”The Family Man” and”The Reunion,” will be seen playing the role of the journalist and whistle-blower Sucheta Dalal.

Harshad entered the stock market by the opportunity in the late 1970s with a natural gift for entrepreneurship and speculation, and an eye for loopholes. Soon Harshad became the common guy” shero, along with his customers were investing in the stocks and more in Harshad himself.

The show also features Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, and Lalit Parimoo. The book was adapted by screenplay and dialogue authors Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, and Karan Vyas.

“Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, we all understood Harshad as a fun, bigger than lifestyle, and I am pleased to have the ability to tell his story. We are nearing shoot completion and are expecting to shortly present a phenomenal show with a brilliant cast of celebrities,” Mehta explained.

Pratik is ecstatic to foray into the electronic space with the series.

“I have always been inclined towards playing roles with complicated human emotions. It”s a superb opportunity to be working together with the amazing staff at Applause Entertainment plus a creative maestro like Hansal Mehta. This is a fascinating character to perform as it has many layers of good and bad to it. The audience will have a great time figuring if the actual Harshad Mehta was a hero or a villain,” Pratik aid.

To this, Shreya added: “For the chance to play Sucheta Dalal has been my absolute liberty. She’s a powerful, daring, and independent girl who broke this story to the entire world and yet went through mixed feelings through this trip. I”m delighted to be working with the talented Pratik Gandhi and all my other incredible co-stars. I frankly can’t wait for the audiences to witness the exciting world of the stock and currency markets.”

Sucheta Dalal feels”blessed to witness it at close quarters and break the story.”

“I”m thankful that Applause Entertainment has selected this topic and are developing it to our growing electronic audiences. Having understood nearly all of the characters in real life, I”m really looking forward to watching Harshad Mehta being brought alive by Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta,” Dalal said.

Sameer Nair, the CEO, Applause Entertainment, stated: “Scam 1992″ brings together a passionate team focused on developing a powerful and engaging story, that of a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and brought down a government. We have found a remarkable director in Hansal and collectively with an exceptional cast. We, promise to give audiences a treat that is thrilling.”

