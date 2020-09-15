Here Is All Hottest Detail About Scam 1992

- Advertisement -

Actor Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary will headline Applause Entertainment’s fiscal thriller series Scam 1992, according to 1992’s Harshad Mehta scam.

Being led by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the show is based on journalist Sucheta Dalal’s bestselling book The Scam.

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who’s famous for his work in Gujarati theater and cinema, portrays the function of Harshad Mehta, among the most controversial stockbrokers of times.

Shreya Dhanwanthary that has featured on shows such as The Family Man and The Reunion will be seen playing the part of Dalal, the ferocious writer and whistle-blower.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio in the Aditya Birla group, is producing the white-collar-crime fiscal thriller.

“Scam 1992 brings together a dynamic team concentrated on creating a strong and engaging story, that of a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and almost brought down a government.

“We have discovered a notable manager in Hansal and together having an exceptional cast, we promise to give viewers a thrilling treat,” Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said in a statement.

Hansal Mehta, who will also serve as showrunner, stated he’s happy to have the ability to tell the story of Harshad and is excited to present the show to the audience.

“Growing up in the 80s and 90s, we all understood Harshad as a fascinating, larger than life character, and I am happy to be able to tell his story. We are nearing shoot completion and are expecting to soon present a phenomenal show with a brilliant cast of actors,” Hansal said.

The book has been adapted by screenplay and dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.

The series will also feature actors like Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, Lalit Parimoo amongst others.

The filming of Scam 1992 is nearing completion and will stream soon on a top OTT platform.