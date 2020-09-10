Here Are Five Shows That You Must Check Out As You Wait For Mirzapur Season 2

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur has developed a huge fan following since its release in 2018. It has also spawned quite a few shows which dealt with crime lords and the violence created by them at the Hindi heartland. Listed below are five shows that you must check out as you wait for Mirzapur Season 2.

1. Raktanchal (MX Player)

Starring Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha from the lead characters, this series is set in the 1980s. The politics, the prohibited businesses and the crime ring operated by two gangsters lend Raktanchal a Mirzapur vibe. Additionally, like Mirzapur, this show too is set in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

2. Rangbaaz (ZEE5)

This anthological ZEE5 web series has had two seasons up to now. The first time, starring Saqib Saleem in the lead role, was inspired by the life of Shri Prakash Shukla, a gangster from Gorakhpur. The next season had Jimmy Shergill play a character inspired by Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan. Much like Mirzapur, the show portrayed crime in a gory fashion where the protagonists were not actually the heroes of this story. The treatment of the show is similar to Mirzapur.

3. Bhaukaal (MX Player)

Contrary to the shows mentioned above, this one has an honest cop as the protagonist, however it’s set at a similar world. This too, two warring gangsters have seized the whole city and to reinstate law and order, a tough cop enters the scene. Set in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Bhaukaal stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi.

4. Apharan (ALT Balaji)

Starring Arunoday Singh in the lead role, Apharan is the story of a kidnapping gone wrong. Also starring Mahie Gill, Varun Badola, Nidhi Singh among others, the picturisation here has a very 70s Hindi film vibe to it. The nexus of authorities, criminals and politicians give this the same tonality as Mirzapur.

5. Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega (Netflix)

Though this show is put in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the wider vibe of the series is pretty like Mirzapur. The show follows small-time offenders who are being controlled by a larger crime lord in executing a phishing scam. As the cops begin taking charge of the town, the struggle between good versus evil gets bigger. The show stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany among many others.