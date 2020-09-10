Home Entertainment Here Are Five Shows That You Must Check Out As You Wait...
EntertainmentTV Series

Here Are Five Shows That You Must Check Out As You Wait For Mirzapur Season 2

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Mirzapur has developed a huge fan following since its release in 2018. It has also spawned quite a few shows which dealt with crime lords and the violence created by them at the Hindi heartland. Listed below are five shows that you must check out as you wait for Mirzapur Season 2.

1. Raktanchal (MX Player)

- Advertisement -

Starring Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha from the lead characters, this series is set in the 1980s. The politics, the prohibited businesses and the crime ring operated by two gangsters lend Raktanchal a Mirzapur vibe. Additionally, like Mirzapur, this show too is set in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

2. Rangbaaz (ZEE5)

This anthological ZEE5 web series has had two seasons up to now. The first time, starring Saqib Saleem in the lead role, was inspired by the life of Shri Prakash Shukla, a gangster from Gorakhpur. The next season had Jimmy Shergill play a character inspired by Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan. Much like Mirzapur, the show portrayed crime in a gory fashion where the protagonists were not actually the heroes of this story. The treatment of the show is similar to Mirzapur.

3. Bhaukaal (MX Player)

Contrary to the shows mentioned above, this one has an honest cop as the protagonist, however it’s set at a similar world. This too, two warring gangsters have seized the whole city and to reinstate law and order, a tough cop enters the scene. Set in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Bhaukaal stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi.

4. Apharan (ALT Balaji)

Starring Arunoday Singh in the lead role, Apharan is the story of a kidnapping gone wrong. Also starring Mahie Gill, Varun Badola, Nidhi Singh among others, the picturisation here has a very 70s Hindi film vibe to it. The nexus of authorities, criminals and politicians give this the same tonality as Mirzapur.

5. Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega (Netflix)

Though this show is put in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the wider vibe of the series is pretty like Mirzapur. The show follows small-time offenders who are being controlled by a larger crime lord in executing a phishing scam. As the cops begin taking charge of the town, the struggle between good versus evil gets bigger. The show stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany among many others.

Also Read:   Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   'Mirzapur Season 2' Is Going To Be The Entry Of These New Cast, Check Here
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Manifest Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Manifest is a Series. It premiered on NBC, and it had 16 episodes at all. It finished in February 2019 and view that after...
Read more

The Jack Ryan season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Other Updates For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
The Jack Ryan season 3 hasn't yet been released in Netflix, but as a result of coronavirus pandemic, its release date hasn't yet been...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information About This Series

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Pennyworth is an American crime drama TV series created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger According to DC Comics. The series has thus far...
Read more

Siren Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Fourth Season?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
We all have seen the 3 seasons of this show Siren. Now the question arises if we will have the fourth season of the...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Episodes

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
It is an American set of true-crime play with. The collection is mostly based entirely on an Australian film entitled "The Animal Kingdom" out...
Read more

Artemis Fowl 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Possibility Of The Sequel?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Artemis Fowl is a set of three book thriller series of a similar title from the creator Eoin Colfer, an Irish founder. Also, it...
Read more

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The most popular romantic Korean Drama is coming back with It Is Okay Not To Be Okay season 2. Unlike most of the Korean...
Read more

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Other Update !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
It has been over half a season since Crash Landing You fell its finale. Now fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin can no...
Read more

Heartland Season 14: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Heartland is a family drama tv series. The series aired on CBC. As of now, you will find 13 seasons of this Heartland tv...
Read more

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many Other Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Wentworth Season 8 is back! Fans are happy since the show is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over...
Read more
© World Top Trend