Heartland Season 14 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

Heartland is a family drama television series. The show first air on CBC. As of this moment, you will find 13 seasons of the Heartland tv series. The first season of Heartland has 13 episodes. The second season to the eleventh season of Heartland contains 18 episodes each. Heartland season 12 and season 13 have 10 episodes yet. The latest season, i.e. 13 the season premiere out of 22 September 2019 to 24 November 2019. The length of every episode is about 44 mins. Prove has excellent reviews from the critics and audiences. Lately, the series has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Heartland Season 14 Release Date

‘Heartland’ season 13 premieres on June 4, 2020, at 8 pm ET on UP Television in the US. Before its US release, it aired on CBC in Canada on September 22, 2019, to November 24, 2019, spanning 10 episodes.

This long-running CBC series has enjoyed constant ratings, and increased viewership’s throughout its run-time. Hence, we were not surprised when on May 28, 2020, CBC declared its renewal for its 14th edition on its own Twitter handles.

If things proceed according to schedule, we could expect ‘Heartland’ season 14 to premiere sometime in 2021 in Canada, followed by its US premiere later in the same year.

Heartland Season 14 Cast

A real-life horse lover and an actress who enjoys her cowgirl-style life, Amber Marshall, stars as the protagonist Amy Fleming, a natural horse-rider who will understand them through mere instinct. Amy’s mother, Marion, dies in a horrible accident when her daughter is only 15 years old. The episode leaves Amy seriously injured and not able to attend Marion’s funeral. But once she returns to the ranch, then she decides to fulfill her mother’s legacy forward and dedicate her life to treating abused abandoned horses. She resides with her father and elder sister Lou. Gradually, Amy begins getting near a ranch hand called Ty and eventually falls in love with him. In later episodes, they end up getting married and also become parents to a baby girl, Lyndy Marion.

Graham Wardle plays Tyler “Ty” Borden, a young man recruited as a ranch hand by Marion. Ty has an abusive youth and spends multiple years in juvie, and he joins Heartland Ranch. He starts enjoying his stay on the farm and proceeds to help the Flemings even after completing his probation. Through the year she completes his degree and decides to become a vet. Ty drops for Amy, and although they have a strong relationship, the duo manages to skip their problems and remain very much in love. Ty later gets admitted to a vet school, and after passing, travels to Mongolia to save the last remaining Gobi bears with Veterinarians Without Borders. He takes this choice throughout the time Amy is expecting and hence, is not able to be by his wife’s side throughout the whole pregnancy season.

Michelle Morgan stars as Samantha Louise”Lou” Fleming Morris, Amy’s sister. Lou returns to Heartland out of New York, after Marion’s passing, and aids her family run the ranch with her understanding from her management degree. Afterward, Lou takes up the responsibility of running Heartland’s business end, handling appointments, and establishing rates for recovered patient horses. Her long absence from New York also contributes to her breakup with her long tail boyfriend. As the season progress, she gets into a relationship with Scott Cardinal, which gradually ends. Lou next falls for another man named Peter, and they finally get married, later giving birth to a girl named Katie. Amy and Lou share quite a loving sisterly bond.

Shaun Johnston plays Jackson “Jack” Bartlett, Amy and Lou’s maternal grandfather that helps the sisters in conducting the ranch. Stubborn and rigorous, Jack has a challenging relationship with his son-in-law, Tim. Alisha Newton is Georgina”Georgie” Fleming Morris, Lou’s adopted daughter, who was being formerly fostered by Jack. Chris Potter celebrities as Timothy”Tim” Fleming, Amy’s, and Lou’s birth father, with a history of drug abuse and alcoholism. Tim leaves his daughters when they are very young but yields after Marion’s departure. Season 14 is predicted to see the whole lead cast reprising their first characters.

Heartland Season 14 Plot

‘Heartland’ is a multi-generational family saga that’s set within an eponymous ranch, situated in Alberta, Canada. It’s about a family and their affairs to maintain the farm together. The story focuses on their multiple downs and ups, personal struggles, happy and stressful times, as they collectively strive to tend to broken, abandoned horses.

Almost all of the episodes of the long-running Canadian play are put in Heartland Ranch, gracing the rolling foothills of the Rockies. Amy Fleming, her elderly sister Lou, and grandfather Jack are the primary characters that face the numerous challenges of running this ranch that’s been in their family for generations. The family will be troubled, or neglected horses also assist them in finding new houses. Season 14 will follow the identical premise and focus on Amy, with her uncanny ability to comprehend horses, as her close ones direct her, in carrying forward this noble mission for many years to come.

