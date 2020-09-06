Heartland Season 14 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

‘Heartland‘ is a multi-generational Canadian family play television series that airs on CBC in Canada and on UP Television in the united states. It originally debuted in 2007 and is motivated by the eponymous book series, penned by Lauren Brooke. The heartwarming story is about a family struggling to keep their ranch together while confronting multiple ups and downs in their relationships and lifestyles. Thus far,’ Heartland’ has spanned 13 successful seasons.

Heartland Season 14 Release Date

‘Heartland’ season 13 premieres on June 4, 2020, at 8 pm ET on UP Tv in the US. Before its US launch, it aired on CBC in Canada from September 22, 2019, to November 24, 2019, spanning 10 episodes.

- Advertisement -

This long-running CBC series has enjoyed steady ratings and increased viewerships throughout its run-time. Hence, we were not surprised when on May 28, 2020, CBC declared its renewal for its 14th edition on its Twitter handle.

If things move according to program, we can expect ‘Heartland’ season 14 to premiere sometime in 2021 in Canada, followed with its US premiere later in precisely the same calendar season.

Heartland Season 14 Cast

A real-life horse lover and a celebrity who enjoys her cowgirl-style life, Amber Marshall, stars as the protagonist Amy Fleming, a pure horse-rider who can understand them through mere instinct. Amy’s mum Marion dies in a horrible accident when her daughter is only 15 years old. The incident leaves Amy seriously injured and not able to attend Marion’s funeral. But when she returns to the ranch, she decides to fulfil her mother’s legacy forward and devote her life to healing abused abandoned horses. She resides with her father and elder sister Lou. Gradually, Amy begins getting near a ranch hand called Ty and eventually falls in love with him. In later episodes, they wind up getting married and also become parents to a baby girl, Lyndy Marion.

Graham Wardle plays Tyler “Ty” Borden, a young man recruited as a ranch hand by Marion. Ty has an abusive childhood and spends a long time in juvie, and he unites Heartland Ranch. He begins enjoying his stay on the farm and proceeds to assist the Flemings even after completing his probation. Through the years, he completes his degree and decides to become a vet. Ty falls for Amy, and even though they have a strong relationship, the duo manages to bypass their problems and stay very much in love. Ty later gets admitted to a vet school, and after departure, travels to Mongolia to save the last remaining Gobi bears with Veterinarians Without Borders. He takes this decision throughout the time Amy is anticipating and hence, is unable to be by his wife’s side during the entire pregnancy season.

Michelle Morgan stars as Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris, Amy’s older sister. Lou yields to Heartland from New York, after Marion’s death, and aids her family run the ranch by using her knowledge from her management degree. Afterwards, Lou takes up the responsibility of running Heartland’s business end, managing appointments, and establishing rates for recovered patient horses. Her extended absence from New York also leads to her breakup with her long tail boyfriend. As the season’s progress, she gets into a relationship with Scott Cardinal, which slowly ends. Lou next falls for another man called Peter, and they finally get married after giving birth to a woman named Katie. Amy and Lou share quite a loving sisterly bond.

Shaun Johnston plays Jackson “Jack” Bartlett, Amy and Lou’s maternal grandfather, who helps the sisters in running the ranch. Stubborn and strict, Jack has a difficult relationship with his son-in-law, Tim. Alisha Newton is Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris, Lou’s adopted daughter, who was being formerly fostered by Jack. Chris Potter stars as Timothy “Tim” Fleming, Amy’s and Lou’s birth dad, who has a history of drug abuse and alcoholism. Tim leaves his brothers when they’re relatively young but yields after Marion’s departure. Season 14 is predicted to find the whole lead cast reprising their original characters.

Heartland Season 14 Plot

‘Heartland’ is a multi-generational family saga that is set within a classic ranch, located in Alberta, Canada. It is all about a family and their affairs to maintain the farm together. The story focuses on their multiple ups and downs, private struggles, happy and stressful times, as they collectively strive to tend to damage, abandoned horses.

Almost all of the events of the long-running Canadian drama are put in Heartland Ranch, gracing the rolling foothills of the Rockies. Amy Fleming, her elderly sister Lou, and grandfather Jack are the primary characters that face the various challenges of running this ranch that has been in their family for generations. The household will be troubled or failed horses and helps them in finding new homes. Season 14 will follow exactly the identical premise and focus on Amy, with her uncanny ability to understand horses, as her close ones direct her, in carrying forward this noble mission for many years to come.

Heartland Season 14 Trailer