Heartland Season 14: Netflix Release Date, Plot, And Cast Upcoming News And Details?

By- Alok Chand
Heartland is a Canadian family drama television series that premiered on CBC at the year 2008. Until now, the crowd has witnessed 13 seasons of this series, and the series will soon be back with another exciting season. Through the years, the series has received a great deal of admiration from the audience and critics. The last season was released almost one year ago, and audiences are waiting for another exciting season.

Heartland Season 14

Release Date of Heartland Season 14

In May 2020, it was announced by CBC that Heartland had been renewed for year 14. As per the update of media sources season, 14 is anticipated to be released in 2021 in Canada and the latter part of the United States.

The Cast of Heartland Season 14

According to sources, all of the previous series’ majors cast will be seen in season 14. It’s expected that Amber Marshall, Graham Wardle, Michelle Morgan, Sham Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, and another cast will be seen as well from the sequence.

No official announcement was made till about the accession of a brand new model.

The Plot of Heartland Season 14

The series is based on the Heartland book series by Lauren Brooke. The show begins with a 15-year-old woman Amey Fleming( Amber Marshall), that meets with a car collision. In the crash, she losses her mother and also gets hurt while attempting to rescue a horse.

If she returns to the ranch after her mother’s death, she decides to continue her work. Her mother used to heal injured horses. Heartland stands with Amy and her family throughout.

Season1 has 13 episodes, whereas season 2 to 11 had 18 episodes each. Ten episodes were observed in years 12 and 13. Till now, no official announcement has been made on the narrative and quantity of seasons in season 14.

 

Alok Chand

