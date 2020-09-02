Heartland Season 14: Netflix Release Date, Everything You Need To know

- Advertisement -

Heartland Season 14: It is a Canadian household drama television show that aired on CBC in 2008. So far, there have been 13 seasons of the series. The primary period of Heartland had 13 episodes, while the primary season had 11.

Through time, this series has received a superb response from the audience and critics with an IMDb rating of 8.4. It’s been a year since Season 13 of Heartland was premiered, and fans are now waiting for the new season. Here is everything you need to know about Heartland Season 14.

The release date for Heartland Season14 is yet to be announced by the producers. It is hard to mention when will the 14th Season release on account of the continuing Corona pandemic. After seeing the current trend of production houses postponing their shows, we could only estimate Heartland Season 14 to reunite somewhere around mid-2021.

Although the official casting for Season 14 of Heartland has not been disclosed yet, it’s anticipated that most the cast from the previous season will reunite. The throw likely to be included in Season 14 is as follows — Amber Marshall plays Amy Fleming, Graham Wardle as Ty Borden, Michaelle Morgan as Samantha Louise, Shaun Johnston as Jack Barlett, Alisha Newton as Georgie, along with Chris Potter as Tim Fleming.

The founders of Heartland hasn’t revealed the heart plot of Season14. But expectations are such as the past phases of the Family Drama series, and Season 14 will even depict Amy’s skills to speak to and understand horses. She’ll also be part of the family’s struggles and ups and downs in their lives. Nonetheless, Season 14 of Heartland will probably be enjoyable to watch.