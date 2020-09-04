- Advertisement -

Health experts are worried that coronavirus instances in the united states may spike again soon — in a few days.

Health

- Advertisement -

The reason is because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday since holidays have tended to direct people to relax their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from coronavirus.

Another complicating worry is that any spike now could lead to the fall being even worse for the US than it otherwise would be,

together with the onset of the normal flu season.

The latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University shows that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a terrifying spectre in the US,

with over 6.1 million coronavirus cases having been reported since the epidemic started (along with over 186,000 deaths).

At exactly the exact same time, however, the news is becoming somewhat better lately.

In an internet discussion together with all the Journal of the American Medical Association on August 20,

CDC director Robert Redfield said that many states in the South that had witnessed their

amounts of coronavirus cases surge this summer have started to”reverse the tide.” Meanwhile,

the CDC has advised health officials in all 50 states to prepare to begin distributing a coronavirus vaccine as early as late October or early November.

All that said, there’s a tendency in the united states for us to let our guard down a little after we’ve enjoyed a spate of improvement from the coronavirus film —

along with around a holiday when people wish to do things such as travel and spend some time being about family and friends.

And it just so happens that both of those factors are true right about now,

with health experts feared that we may see an uptick at coronavirus cases again in the days following this weekend.

The particular point on the calendar that’s got some health experts concerned is Labor Day, which will be set for Monday.

a concern that traveling and family parties could ignite an uptick in cases —

not only that, White House health advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has stressed in new remarks

that how folks behave within the Labor Day weekend will go a long way towards affecting the scenario the US faces this autumn.

During the autumn and winter, health experts are worried about the capacity of a devastating double whammy the US might be in store for

both the coronavirus pandemic along with the regular flu season placing unprecedented stress on the nation’s health care infrastructure.

matters unbelievably tricky is the fact that both coronavirus and the influenza are respiratory illnesses that can have similar symptoms,

therefore there could be confusion about the front end of which illness a person even has.

All of that is to saythis is why health experts sound the alarm now,

urging people to abide by coronavirus guidelines, especially this weekend —

including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

“I am concerned about Labor Day, because people may have the impression that cases are coming down,”

Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist and professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics

and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNN.

“Despite the fact that COVID-19 is now the third top cause of death,

people still doubt that we have a problem.”