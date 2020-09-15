HAS LOG HORIZON BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 3

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a Japanese novel series. The show is composed by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. Season 2 was established at the year 2014, and ever since that time, the audience was waiting for a different season. Log Horizon was restored for season 3, and it was intended to be premiered on NHK Educational in October 2020. In accordance with the latest upgrade, the production is halted, and release has been pushed for prospective dates. The current global catastrophe has affected the shoot. No official dates have been announced so far. The official trailer is also being awaited.

Season 3 will share the same name as the 12th novel in the series”Log Horizon: Fall of Round Table.” 12 episodes are intended for season 3. The viewer can expect the new season, not until 2021.

Overview Log Horizon Season 3 —

With its 11 expansion package, a multiplayer online role-playing game is getting a massive success. Millions of players have played the game until now. In the time of the launch of the 12th expansion package, the Japanese players who were photographed at the time of upgrade suddenly find themselves hauled into the virtual game world. Additionally they discovered doing the games on avatars. At the middle of the event, a socially embarrassing gamer, along with his buddies, decides to make the team so that they can confront the world. They face a lot of challenges and obstacles.

The crowd that are comfortable only in English can watch all the episodes dubbed in English on Crunchyroll. The series is dubbed by talented voice artists. The audience who wishes to watch in the Japanese language could watch in Hulu.

Lead Voices Of Log Horizon —

Daiki Yamashita voiced the character Touya

Yumi Hara uttered the personality Mariella

While Mike Yager uttered the personality Shiroe

Jovan Jackson uttered the character Nyanta

Tomoaki Maeno uttered the personality Naotsugu

Memiri Kato voiced the character Akatsuki