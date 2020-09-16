Harley Quinn Season 3: Will There Be A Season 3 Of Voice Celebrities Plans Revealed Read All About It Here!

- Advertisement -

Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series that currently has 2 seasons under its franchise. The series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name made by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm.

Harley Quinn follows this leading character’s misadventures as she takes on some fascinating adventures along with her best buddy, Poison Ivy after she separates from her ex-boyfriend, the Joker.

The screenplay of Harley Quinn is written and executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Harry Quinn had made its debut DC Universe on November 29, 2019, along with the second season was made available on April 3, 2020.

Warner Bros. distributes the series, and the show has been critically acclaimed for its cartoon, dark comedy, and the voice acting as well.

Harley Quinn tries to join the Legion of Doom, and besides Poison Ivy, she teams up with Clayface, Doctor Psycho, King Shark, and Sy Borgman.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of Harley Quinn?

Harley Quinn has obtained a positive response from fans and critics and, as of now, has a total of 2 seasons. The show has not been updated for a third setup yet. Harley Quinn producer Dean Lorey has stated that they are considering a possible renewal of this show.

Harley Quinn Voice Celebrities

1) Harley Quinn is voiced by Kaley Cuoco

2) Poison Ivy is voiced by Lake Bell

3) Batman is voiced by Diedrich Bader

4) Superman is voiced by James Wolk

5) Jim Gordon is voiced by Christopher Meloni

5) Sy Borgman is voiced by Jason Alexander

6) Riddler is voiced by Jim Rash

7) Wonder Woman is voiced by Vanessa Marshall

8) Wanda Sykes declares Queen of Fables

9) Giancarlo Esposito says Lex Luthor in “Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn Season 2: End

Harley Quinn moves out of the Joker’s shadows, and it’s been an emotional ride for her.

Harley and Ivy find their way to each other, but it hasn’t been away for them all together.