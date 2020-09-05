Home Entertainment Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Story Details, And Everything You Need...
Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Story Details, And Everything You Need to Know !!

By- Alok Chand
DC Universe’s Harley Quinn Season 2 ended with a bang, but what’s up next for the Queen of Madness? Here’s everything that’s known about season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3

Here is what viewers can expect from Harley Quinn season 3, for example, its prospective release date and narrative details.

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn season 2 ended with a bang and a happy ending for its titular anti-heroine, but that is improbable the conclusion of the animated adventures of the Clown Queen of Chaos. While Harley Quinn season 3 has yet to be officially verified, the season 2 finale set the foundation for many future storylines as well as more of Harley Quinn’s unique brand of buffoonery.

Despite being delayed for many weeks as the DC Universe schedule of new releases was adjusted, Harley Quinn period 1 proved to be a smash hit with fans and critics alike when it was first broadcast in November 2019.

The show earned an 89% Fresh rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84% favorable rating with audiences.

DC Universe accepted Harley Quinn year 2 before the first season aired, leading to an April 2020 premiere, only one month later season 1 finished. Fans can’t anticipate watching Harley Quinn year 3 quite this quickly.

What they can expect, apart from the unexpected (which should be expected if Harley Quinn is around( ironically enough) is that Harley Quinn period 3 will probably see a good deal of individuals out for revenge against Harley after the events of season two.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

Showrunner Patrick Schumacker verified on his private Twitter accounts that Warner Bros. and DC Universe have yet to order Harley Quinn season 3. He had been quick to note, however, that the show’s writing team have ideas for a third season (such as an opening to the season 3 premiere according to a recent (digital town hall meeting in Los Angeles), but they can’t begin work until they receive the go-ahead.

Harley Quinn season 3 appears likely given the show’s rabid fan base and the critical acclaim it’s earned. The actual question is how quickly Harley Quinn season 3 could be completed, provided the production slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Taking the production program for your first two seasons, it stands to reason the Harley Quinn period 3 could release either in early or mid-2021.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Story Details

Harley Quinn’s season 2 finale, “Something Green,” finished with Harley and her very best friend, Poison Ivy, confirming their love and their desire to pursue a romantic relationship with one another.

This came in the middle of a high-speed police chase, as both fled the scene of Ivy’s wedding to Kite-man along with a stunt led by Police Commissioner Jim Gordon which was meant to capture all the supervillains in attendance.

Gordon’s pursuit of these 2 gal-pals will probably be a critical part of any season 3 story, as Harley Quinn’s take on Jim Gordon is one of those series’ most popular supporting characters.

Commissioner Gordon is not the only individual with a grudge against Harley and Ivy. Harley Quinn season 3 will also likely see the return of Doctor Psycho, whose plans for world domination Harley and Ivy thwarted in the penultimate episode of season 2.

Harley Quinn season 3 could also bring back the New God tyrant Darkseid, who declared he could”reunite one day and terraform your planet to a scrapyard” later Harley turned down his offer to put waste to the Earth so that she would rule it as his vassal.

Whoever is coming after them, it appears likely that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will continue to live their lives since iconoclasts independent of the order enforced by the heroes and the villains.

Alok Chand

