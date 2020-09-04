Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

As it’s time for Halloween, we see a lot of young girls dressing up like Harley Quinn for their party. And this reminds the fans about the renewal of the show Harley Quinn for a third season. Harley Quinn season 3 is one big release that the fans are desperately waiting for.

Harley Quinn season 2 by DC Universe was super successful on the screens and conclusion of the show was on a happy note. However, this doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the show, we will surely get a third season. The animated adventures of the Clown Queen of Chaos is to be continued and here’s everything you need to know about it. So let’s dive deep into the titular anti-heroine’s story.

About the show

- Advertisement -

In spite of a lot of reschedules and similar stuff the show has to go through before it finally came on the television, Harley Quinn season 1 was a huge success. Broadcasting of the series first took place in November 2019. And after that it got excellent reviews from the critics, the Rotten Tomatoes gave it 89% ratings for the critics and 84% for favourable ratings with viewers.

Harley Quinn season 3 release date

As mentioned earlier, season 1 came in late 2019 and just after a few months, season two came in April 2020. And if we look at the present scenario, Harley Quinn season 3 doesn’t seem to occur anytime soon. However, shooting for it is expected to start by the end of this year and we’ll get the show probably by mid of 2021.

Harley Quinn season 3 cast: who all will be there?

All the leads and the supporting casts are supposed to be in season 3 to reprise their roles. There are Harley and Ivy, Harley’s best friend. Apart from them, we’ll also see police commissioner Jim Gordon. And there can be some new members who’ll be added to the cast, but no prior information is officially released by now.

Plot for Harley Quinn season 3

The last episode of Harley Quinn season 2 titled “everything green” concluded showing Harley and Ivy wishing to be in a romantic relationship with each other. Season 3 will mainly be focusing about their future, and we do expect some new villains to join the story.