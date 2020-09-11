Home Entertainment Hare Is All Latest Information About Scam 1992
Hare Is All Latest Information About Scam 1992

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The year 1992 will go down in the history of India since the year of the stock market scam. Harshad Mehta, a broker, known for his rags-to-riches story and a poster boy for some investors, had used receipts of public sector banks to manipulate stock prices.

Mehta siphoned off about Rs 1,000 crore in the banking system to get stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since he pumped in money, the markets continued to attain new highs. Retail investors took cues from what Mehta was purchasing and followed in the footsteps of their big Bull’.

In the interval between April 1991 and April 1992, the Sensex went into a frenzy and returned 274 percent, moving from 1,194 points into 4,467. That is the highest annual yield for the indicator.

The scam came to light when the State Bank of India reported a shortfall in government securities. That led to an investigation that afterwards showed that Mehta had manipulated around Rs 3,500 crore in the system. On August 6, 1992, following the scam was exposed, the economies crashed by 72 percent leading to one of the greatest drops along with also a bearish phase that lasted for a couple of decades.

Mehta was jailed in 1992. In 1995, he caused a furore when he claimed that he made a contribution of Rs 1 crore to PV Narasimha Rao, the then prime minister, and the ruling Congress to set him free. He died in jail on December 31, 2001, after a cardiac arrest.

It was around the time Ketan Parekh, yet another stock agent has been probed for using bank and promoter funds to manipulate stock prices. Like Mehta, Parekh was later convicted and prohibited from trading.

Sucheta Dalal, a journalist that broke the Harshad Mehta scam and also investigated the Ketan Parekh situation, is perturbed from the similarities. “Only in India will you find two scams that are so identical and which happened in a span of just 10 years,” she states.

