'Scam 1992' Series Ready To Explode, Teaser Released And Much More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
In the last month, some major web series has been released on the OTT platform, and this trend continues with ‘Scam 1992– The Harshad Mehta Story’. This web series of director Hansal Mehta will soon be aired on Sony Live app, whose teaser has been released by the makers on August 17. Due to the reaction of the audience, it seems that this web series is going to like the audience.

In this web series, Hansal Mehta will show the audience the story of ‘Harshad Mehta Scam’, which shook the entire country in the 90s. The main character’s face is not shown in the teaser of the web series. It is expected that the face of the main character will be revealed along with the trailer. In the teaser, a bank employee makes mention in front of the journalist about how five thousand crores of rupees have been diverted here without any written work.

Sharib Hashmi is seen at the beginning of the teaser. Shareeb has previously been a part of the famous web series ‘Asura’. At the same time, he has also shared the screen with Manoj Bajpayee in the web series ‘The Family Man’.

Shreya Dhanvantari will also be seen in this new web series. She is playing the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal. The audience will see Prateek Gandhi in the character of Harshad Mehta.

Badshah Dhiraj
