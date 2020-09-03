Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal And Other Exciting Update

- Advertisement -

Here is everything to know up to now about Hanna season 3’s story, characters, and release date. Made by David Farr and adapted from the 2011 film directed by Joe Wright and starring Saoirse Ronan, Hanna season 2 blazed an exciting new way to its titular adolescent heroine played by Esme Creed-Miles.

Meanwhile, Marissa investigated who had been pulling the strings of Utrax all together, which brought her into conflict with her older mentor John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney), who’s currently the manager of Utrax.

Renewal Update And Release Date

The first period of Hanna premiered in March 2019 after its pilot episode premiered in conjunction with the Superbowl in February. Two weeks following Hanna period 1 premiered, Amazon renewed Hanna for season 2 predicated upon the enormous response for the series. Season 2 went into production later in 2019 for its July 3, 2020 release date.

Even if Hanna is renewed for a season, when the new season can ramp up production is suspicious as the world continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic. If it gets the green light, it’s possible that Hanna season 3 would not start production until sometime in 2021, which means earliest fans would get to watch Hanna year 3 would be in 2022.

Cast

Hanna season 2 just brought back several of year 1’s principal characters, including headliners Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos. The end of season 1 also introduced two brand new, critical faces: Yasmin Monet Prince as Clara and Aine Rose Daly as Trainee 242, both of whom are members of Utrax. In Hanna season two, Trainee 242 received the new identification of Sandy Phillips, and she joined a myriad of trainees from the new Utrax center in Northern England known as the Meadows.

Plot

Hanna season 2’s ending directly setup the new assignment for season 3: Utrax, under the control of Marissa Wiegler, is going to war against the Pioneer Group. A mysterious cadre of top-level CIA brass who’ve taken within the agency to pursue their agenda, which entailed taking out key targets who are all under 30-years-old. The Pioneer Group, through Carmichael, intended to use Utrax as their main weapons – a plot Marissa uncovered. Her response was to take Utrax away from Carmichael and utilize them to combat with the Pioneer Group, and this will naturally involve Hanna, the very best super soldier Utrax has. It is a compelling new direction for Hanna year 3 that promises to give Hanna a chance to fight for a life where she’s finally free of being hunted.