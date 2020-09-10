Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Going to Release in US and UK This Date, Check It Out!

- Advertisement -

About Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu’s flagship first series that has been adapted from a novel by Margaret Atwood 1985. The show was first premiered in 2017 and has been in the spotlight ever since.

It is one of those most-watched American dreadful drama show because it gained an 8.5/ 10 rating. This masterpiece has received tons of positive reviews together with numerous award nominations thanks to its dedicated fan base. Wondering if the fourth season will be aired for another exciting journey of this series? This report tells all.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date

The creation of the fourth year had started in mid-March this year. But, it was halted as the Covid19 virus spread across the US putting everything on hold. Elisabeth Moss, the lead character, affirmed the production closed down following two weeks to shooting. Fast forward to August 2020, Bradley Whitford playing Commander Joseph Lawrence disclosed the cast members and crew were in quarantine for a fortnight before filming resuming in precisely the same month.

Afterward, Hulu announced that the series will air in 2021 without specifying exactly when. This means one can expect the upcoming sequel to launch in early mid-2021.

Who will return for Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?

While there have never been any official projecting announcements yet, it is surely reasonable to anticipate the majority of the shows’ regulars to reunite.

Additionally, a couple of new faces might be joining the cast of the upcoming season. In Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, we anticipate:

Elisabeth Moss playing with June/ Offred

Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford

Joseph Fiennes playing with Fred Waterford

Alexis Bledel playing with Emily

Ann Dowd playing with Aunt Lydia

Samira Wiley playing Moira

Max Minghella playing Nick Blaine

O-T Fagbenle enjoying Luke Bankole

Bradley Whitford playing Commander Joseph Laurence

Clea Duvall playing Sylvia

Amanda Brugel playing Rita; and much more.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Plot

The finale of Season 3 abandoned its viewers using a nail-biting cliffhanger when June was shot from the process of successfully freeing 52 kids from the tyrannical Gilead and then rescued by her fellow handmaids. Season 4 will likely involve what happens to Moira and Luke when understanding June was the only orchestrating the children’s getaway.

Hulu posted a trailer for season 4 June to tease viewers and compensate for the delay news. However, this trailer was mostly a clips’ mashup from prior seasons.