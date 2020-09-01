Guest Book Season 3: Release Date, Storyline Be Canceled? What’s The Storyline Who Will Be The Cast Members?

Home Entertainment Guest Book Season 3: Release Date, Storyline Be Canceled? What's The...
Guest Book Season 3 The Guest Book’ worth checking out again, with an outstanding cast and sharp humor. From episode to episode, it leads to a bumpy journey even if its anthology formula.

Guest Book Season 3

This American anthology-comedy series created by Greg Garcia. The narrative is all about a place with lots of luggage in a tiny cottage, little city. This new TBS humor is taken from My Name Is Earl (2005).

How Did The Previous Season End?

The last year was full of comedy-drama. The whole year was about Joe’s traumatic childhood, and in the long run, he refused to continue — the ideal family.

At the last scene of”The Guest Book,” Joe is watching his neighbor, glancing through his backyard fence. He said –“There you were with your publications and your sun, so close but worlds away. I will figure out away. A way to reach you. See you shortly, neighbor.”

As we understand, Joe had his creepy behavior, he had not moved. Joe and Love are moving into the suburbs to raise their baby. With this, the series came to a beautiful ending.

Will Season 3 Be Canceled?? What Is Its Release Date??

For all the fans of the show, here’s bad news for everybody. Lately, Gracia tweeted on 12 September 2019; the series has been canceled. As far as concerned,’The Guest Book’ Season 3 stands withdrawn.

Season 2 premiered on 23 October 2018, and the following 10 episodes came to finish on 18 December 2018. Meanwhile, there’s a slim possibility that some other network might pick the show up.

What’s The Storyline of “The Guest Book” Season 3??

As far as we have seen in the last seasons, this series is filled with modern comedy. Instead of jokes or the punchlines, the laughs come from the dysfunctionality that humans exhibit. This got the show more viewers, and viewers get a sort of voyeuristic pleasure poring over a guest book.

Overall, Gracia has provided us with a format that we can’t get enough of. Additionally, a few of the episodes get the exact right tone. However, some of those recognizable characters keep developing their stories for more viewers.

Who Will Be The Cast Members In Season 3??

All new characters, each episode will bring their unique brand of craziness. This comedy series’The Guest Book’ features several renowned cast members. The listing goes along, some of the cast includes:

Carly Jibson as Vivian”Tickles” Williams, owner of the neighbourhood strip club
Charlie Robinson as Wilfred, the caretaker of the mountain rentals
Lou Wilson as Frank, Vivian’s stepson
Kellie Martin as Officer Kimberly Leahy
Eddie Steeples as Eddie, Wilfred’s nephew.
Kimiko Glenn as Nikki, a waitress at the grill
Jimmy Tatro as Bodhi, Eddie’s buddy
Dan Beirne as Tommy, Who’s engaged to Nikki

