Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

Outside of Gamora and Nebula, Drax was one of the only characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a direct Link to Thanos. Avengers: Endgame abandoned Drax’s narrative incomplete, but director James Gunn recently suggested that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may eventually see Dave Bautista’s character get some closed after the passing of his wife and daughter.

When he’s first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax is an inmate in the Kyln prison that tries to kill Gamora because of her connection to Thanos and Ronan. The Mad Titan ordered Ronan to murder his wife Horvat and his daughter Kamaria. Before long, Drax comprehends that Gamora’s folks were slaughtered just like his own family.

Drax came close to fulfilling his vow of vengeance at Infinity War, also was able to attack Thanos while the Guardians ambushed him. Regrettably, that finished with the Mad Titan turning Drax into a heap of bricks. Then he fought in the struggle against Thanos at Endgame, but Drax’s thirst for revenge was not satisfied as he was never able to kill Thanos himself.

Drax may eventually get the closure he has sought for so long in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In an Instagram narrative (through Reddit), Gunn was asked if Drax’s daughter, would show up in the next installment. The director’s answer: “Guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

For those who follow Gunn on social networking, his response of “wait and watch” is notable since he’s not bashful about shutting down baseless speculation. His response hints Kamaria may indeed be included in another Guardians story. Kamaria may look in a flashback along with her father. Perhaps Vol. 3 will show that she somehow managed to endure Ronan’s slaughter after all.

In the comic books, Drax’s daughter is called Heather Douglas, a telepath, telekinetic, and martial artist who goes by the name Moondragon. (Interestingly, Kamaria roughly equates to “moonlight” in Swahili. Therefore there’s absolutely a connection to her comics counterpart.) At this early stage, we know very little about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Therefore it is hard to say exactly what the focus of Drax’s narrative will be. Either way, maybe he will have the ability to put his need for revenge to break and finally proceed.

