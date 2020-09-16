Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is still a very long way away, but writer/director James Gunn says that he expects to wrap up the stories seeded at the start of the trilogy. Gunn’s now shooting The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros – a sequel to the similarly branded 2016 movie, Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer – that puts the timeline of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in the query. Marvel Studios that generates Guardians of the Galaxy is notoriously tight-lipped about their movies, anxious to prevent spoilers, so not a great deal is known about Gunn’s plans for the sequel.

The last audiences watched of the Guardians – in the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame – they had been headed back to distance to look for a Gamora (Zoe Saldana) from a different deadline. It’s supposed that Saldana will return to tie up this storyline, together with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Karen Gillian’s Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Additionally, Pom Clementiff will likely reunite as Mantis, and they may even be combined by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, last seen hitching a ride with the group near the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Gunn took some downtime from filming The Suicide Squad to answer some fan questions on Instagram. The director has always been as transparent as he can be when it comes to discussing the next episode in the Marvel Studios franchise and now is no exception. Replying to a question that asks if he is planning more storylines to the Guardians after the next film, Gunn says, “If everything goes to plan it will wrap the tales I started in Guardians 1.”

There are still many questions to be answered in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, like the introduction of Adam Warlock, a cosmic-powered being, teased in a post-credits scene at the end of Vol. 2. We also know Gamora’s fate will be a major plot point, Gunn’s admitted he understood about the Endgame spin long before he started scripting the trilogy’s final installment. But fans are only as excited to see the film explore the roots of Rocket’s tortured creation, or follow up on the decimation of Xandar, house of the Nova Corps, as teased in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War.

As a result of a previous confirmation by Gunn, fans now know Thor: Love and Thunder, yet another standalone excursion for the God of Thunder, will probably be released before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. That could indicate a cameo for the team at the start of Thor’s solo adventure, assuming he is still on their boat when the film begins. However, it also might signify the thunder god will probably be absent in the Guardians’ lives at that time they return to the big screen. Meanwhile, fans will need to rely on Gunn for updates on production as they happen.

