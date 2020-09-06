Green Lists Shrinking, Red Growing USA

- Advertisement -

Green Lists Shrinking, Red Growing

Links to authorities’ regulations are covered in U. S. A. Headings. See useful information at the Reopen Europe internet site too Green.

the man at Brussels airport in Belgium with masks as COVID Travel Bans go back to Europe.

“Travelling within Europe: pay attention to the colour code of your destination,” urges Belgium.

Belgium in early August brought many components of Romania, France, and Spain to its purple list. That way, a complete ban on non-essential travel to those locations—travelers returning need to each quarantine and check on return.

The present-day pink list consists of Andorra, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Romania, Spain and France, and Scotland’s Aberdeen.

CYPRUS

Countries are divided into three classes: A (no restrictions), B (a few), and C (no access apart from for citizens/citizens) Green.

Banned C list international locations include France, Luxembourg, Romania, Serbia, and Montenegro.

Germany, Norway, Hungary, and Slovenia are many of the A-listers.

B countries ought to show a Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours. They encompass Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech Green Republics Green Red COVID threat zones and destinations for the journey in Europe

The same quarantine rule applies to Czech citizens getting back from the crimson international locations.

Spain and Romania are the only two EU countries inside the crimson category, which means a bad Covid-19 test has to be proven on arrival if you want to bypass quarantine.

All different EU/Schengen Green countries and the U.K. Are within the low-chance inexperienced group and unfastened to journey.

Entry is illegal to all non-Europeans, bar the ten countries at the EU safe united states listing.