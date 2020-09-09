Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And So Keep Reading To Know More About It

- Advertisement -

This animated series has devoted followers, but what are the chances of Gravity Falls Season 3? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of Alex Hirsch, that desired to make a cartoon that was a mix of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. The gorgeous twins who will become a summertime adventure crossing various paranormal mysteries surrounding the town.

Gravity Falls continues to be famous for its animation, voice acting, with Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as Dipper and Mabel respectively, and their writing. The show had a production stop/start strategy to some extent, with episodes when they ended rather than aired once. A mixture of experience and great characters has been seen about the likes of Steven Universe and Rick and Morty.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date

- Advertisement -

The first season came out on June 15, 2012. Two years after season two comes out on August 1, 2014. The streamer was Disney. Despite intermittent airing, the show garners a loyal fanbase. This is exactly what makes the evaluations of this show so positive.

On the other hand, the creator Alex Hirsch admits that the final episode of season 2 will be the ending. “Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls” was the finale episode. It came out on February 15, 2016, and it was one hour.

Bearing this in mind, Alex did not want to stretch the narrative any further. He finishes the series on high and doesn’t need the show to return. No matter how much we love the characters and need it to return, season 3 is not happening. Regrettably, season 3 officially stands. And we can’t expect anything more happening from the show as of this moment.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Story

The animation narrative revolves around two young brothers, Dipper and Mable Pines. They belong from California. But they go to devote their summer holidays with their Great Uncle. They go to the town of Gravity Falls. The town appears pretty peaceful upon arrival. But, it’s just the contrary. Soon upon their arrival, they visit a mysterious thing going on in the city. The two twins determine themselves to discover the mystery. Originally, Dipper finds a book of secrets in the forests. All the mysteries and puzzles follow from there.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast

Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)

Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal)

Grunkle Stan (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Soos Ramirez (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)

Gravity Falls Season 3 Trailer