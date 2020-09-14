Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And Much More

- Advertisement -

Gravity Falls is also an American cartoon show, which involves solving many mysteries. Instead, it is the most brilliant cartoon series available on Disney, brought to you by Alex! It is possible to watch the episodes online, on Hotstar Kids, or Netflix.

Four decades before, in February, saw the concluding episode of Season 2 of our favorite cartoon series Gravity Falls’ Fans loved it, so demanded more.

Ride on! And let’s see what all info we have about the next and the most awaited next Season of the Gravity Falls!

Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date

Two seasons of this series have filled the lovers with the utmost craving for the next, new Season and fresh content. All want more entertainment and are demanding the forthcoming season.

The producer of the show, following the release of Season 2, wanted to complete the sequence. According to him, he shouldn’t stretch the story too much and ought to conclude this series. However, the fans craved for longer and thus, demanded for the next Season! Unfortunately, there is no such news about the upcoming Season of the Gravity Falls.

As soon as any further information hits us, it will be uploaded on this website before anyone comes with this information to your ear. Thus, follow up for more and allow us to savor the previous two seasons by looking at its plot and cast once! Let us enjoy it!

Gravity Falls Season 3: Cast

Since we don’t have any notification about the release of another season of this show, we can’t say much about the cast. On the other hand, the thing about the animated series is that the viewers establish a relationship with the figures’ voices. So, if the writers are Considering bringing back gravity Falls’, they then may Also get the first cast of this series, which was

Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)

Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal)

Grunkle Stan (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Soos Ramirez (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)

Gravity Falls Season 3: Storyline

The story begins with the debut of two 12-year-old cousins who dwell in California and decide to spend their summer season vacations within “Gravity Falls.” This small city appears peaceable. However, don’t be fooled by the quaint look. Every Mabel and Dipper uncover that there’s extra to the story, and the town is infused with supernatural pieces. Initially, they thought that travel could be a waste of their vacations. No matter how the Dipper finds a diary within the forests that shows some dark secrets and techniques concerning the town. What happens additional is an inevitable loop of puzzles and amusing mysteries the kids attempt to crack.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Trailer