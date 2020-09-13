Home Entertainment Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And You Want...
Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And You Want To Know

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Gravity Falls is coming up with 3? Four years ago the viewers saw the last episode of season 2 that was loved them and they demanded more from the set. The renewal for season 3 is a big no as season 2 was the last season of the sequence. The creator has announced that season 2 is the last part of the series and that was the last time that the audience saw their favorite animated twins. The founder has clearly mentioned that he does not want to go ahead with the sequence.

No progress was seen in the series so far and no official announcement has been made.

The series received lots of praise for writing, humor, character, and multi-generational appeal. Many awards were obtained by the series. Viewers are mostly kids, teenagers, and young adults. The show needed a different approach to production. The episodes were premiered as they were finished rather than being triggered at the same time.

This animated series has devoted followers, but what are the chances of Gravity Falls Season 3? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of Alex Hirsch, that desired to make a cartoon that was a mix of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. The stunning twins who will develop into a summertime adventure spanning various paranormal mysteries surrounding the town.

Gravity Falls has been renowned for its animation, voice acting, with Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as Dipper and Mabel respectively, and their writing. The show had a manufacturing stop/start strategy to some extent, with episodes when they stopped instead of aired once. A mixture of experience and great characters has been seen about the likes of Steven Universe and Rick and Morty.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date

The first season came out on June 15, 2012. Two years later season 2 comes out on August 1, 2014. The streamer was Disney. Despite intermittent airing, the show garners a loyal fanbase. This is exactly what makes the evaluations of this show so favorable.

On the flip side, the founder Alex Hirsch admits the last episode of season 2 is the end. ” Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls” was the finale episede. It came out on February 15, 2016, and it was one hour.

Bearing this in mind, Alex didn’t wish to stretch the story any further. He finishes the show on high and does not require the show to return. No matter how much we love the characters and want it to go back, season 3 isn’t happening. Unfortunately, season 3 formally stands. And we can’t expect anything more happening from the show as of this moment.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Story

The animation story revolves around two young brothers, Dipper and Mable Pines. They belong from California. But they go to dedicate their summer holidays with their Great Uncle. They go to the city of Gravity Falls. The city appears pretty tranquil upon birth. However, it’s just the opposite. Soon upon their birth, they visit a mysterious thing happening in the city. The 2 twins determine themselves to discover the puzzle. Initially, Dipper finds a publication of keys in the forests. Each of the puzzles and puzzles follow from that point.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast

  • Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)
  • Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal)
  • Grunkle Stan (voiced by Alex Hirsch)
  • Soos Ramirez (voiced by Alex Hirsch)
  • Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)

Gravity Falls Season 3 Trailer

