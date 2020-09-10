Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Update

- Advertisement -

Gravity Falls is a classic animated series full of mystery and play. It is a mingle of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. It started on June 15, 2012, and ran for two seasons, whose last episode was aired on February 15, 2016. The narrative circles around two twins, Dipper and Mable Pines, who proceeded with his uncle on a trip to enjoy their summer vacation in a town called Gravity Falls that they predicted to become calm one, but later on, their predictions went wrong after they saw a few puzzled fishy things going on in the city for which they decided to unleash the puzzle.

Unfortunately, the renewal’s response is a large no because, at the last episode of season 2 of this series, its creator Alex Hirth has declared season 2 as yesteryear for this series. The episode Weirdmageddon 3 reunite The Falls was the last time we saw our favourite animated twins throughout the show, which was about an hour.

Now the wait for season 3 represents about the new season. You should understand that made by the founder of Gravity Falls, Alex Hirsh, who is also the director of The Simpsons and Twin Peaks, the show is the brainchild of him, and he is ready to proceed with the story through amazing events and realistic novels.

The cancellation for the third season is entirely Alex’s decision. He doesn’t need to continue the show for long and only ended it on a clear note. He said he needed the series to end with a good end for the characters. Now fans are hoping for a different mysterious season of the series. Gravity Falls Season 2 of Disney was released in August 2014 on the Disney Channel.

This animated series garnered all the love in the audiences that, after an uneven gap between the broadcasting of the seasons, they had observed them wholeheartedly.

