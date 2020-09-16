Home Entertainment Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Recent...
Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Recent Detail

By- Badshah Dhiraj
This animated series has a devoted fanbase, but what are the chances of Gravity Falls season 3 happening? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of Alex Hirsch, who wanted to make a cartoon that has been a mash-up of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. Gravity Falls follows twelve-year-old twins Mabel and Dipper Pines, who are sent to the titular town in Oregon to spend the summer with their unique Great Uncle. Pretty soon upon arriving, the twins are sucked into a summertime experience involving the various paranormal secrets surrounding the town.

Gravity Falls has been famous for its animation, voice acting – including Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as Dipper and Mabel, respectively – along with its writing. The series famously had something of a stop/start approach to production, together with episodes being aired since they were completed rather than being beamed at once. Its mixture of experience and great characters has been observed compared to the likes of Steven Universe and Rick & Morty.

The show came to an end in 2016 with a two-part finale, but what are the odds of Gravity Falls season 3 happening?

Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date

‘Gravity Falls’ season 2 proved on Disney Channel on August 1, 2014. After crossing 20 episodes, it wrapped up on February 15, 2016, with an hour-long finale,’ Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls’.

As far as the new season is concerned, you should be aware that creator Alex Hirsch already declared in 2015 the series would end with its second season. He said he wanted the show to end with”a true conclusion for the characters.” Hirsch farther added he’s open to keeping on telling the story through episode specials and graphic books. And standing true to his words, Hirsch releases a definitive publication called gravity Falls: Lost Legends’ on July 24, 2018.

Gravity Falls Season 3: Cast

This cartoon series is widely famous for its voice acting. The unsigned artists are listed below.

  • Jason Ritter as Dipper Pine
  • Kristen Schaal as Mabel pine
  • Alex Hirsch as Grunkle Stan
  • Wendy Corduroy as Linda Cardellini

Gravity Falls Season 3: Story

The animation story revolves around two young twins, Dipper and Mable Pines. They belong to California. However, they go to devote their summer holidays with their Great Uncle. They go to the city of Gravity Falls. The town appears pretty calm upon arrival. But it’s just the opposite. Shortly upon their arrival, they visit a mysterious thing happening in the city. The two twins decide themselves discover the mystery. Initially, Dipper finds a book of secrets from the woods. Each of the puzzles and puzzles follows from there.

Gravity Falls Season 3: Trailer

