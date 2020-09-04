Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And News

- Advertisement -

This animated series has dedicated followers, but what are the chances of Gravity Falls Season 3? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of Alex Hirsch, that wanted to create a cartoon that was a mix of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. The beautiful twins who will soon become a summer experience crossing numerous paranormal mysteries surrounding the city.

Gravity Falls has long been renowned for its animation, voice acting, together with Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as Dipper and Mabel respectively, and their writing. The show had a production stop/start approach to some extent, with episodes when they ceased rather than aired once. A mixture of experience and fantastic characters was seen about the likes of Steven Universe and Rick and Morty.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Gravity Falls Season 2 of Disney released on 1st August 2014, on the Disney Channel. After completing 20 episodes, he ended with a one-hour final on February 15, 2016,’Werdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls’.

In terms of the new year, you ought to be aware that production Alex Hirsch had announced in 2015 the series could end with a second season. He explained he wanted the series to finish with”a true conclusion for the characters.” Hirsch lasted, he is open to continuing the story through special episodes and graphic release.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Plot

The story begins with the introduction of two 12-year-old cousins ​​that live in California and also decide to spend their summer holiday in the city of “Gravity Falls”. This little town seems calm, but do not be fooled by the strange appearance. The two Mabel and Dipper discover there’s something more to the story, and the town is riddled with supernatural components. Initially, he believed the trip would be a waste of his vacation.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast

Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)

Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal)

Grunkle Stan (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Soos Ramirez (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)