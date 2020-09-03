Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update

- Advertisement -

This animated series has dedicated followers, but what are the odds of Gravity Falls Season 3? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of Alex Hirsch, that desired to make a cartoon that was a mixture of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. The beautiful twins who will soon become a summertime experience crossing various paranormal mysteries surrounding the city.

Gravity Falls has been famous for its animation, voice acting, with Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as Dipper and Mabel respectively, and their writing. The show had a production stop/start approach to some extent, with episodes aired when they stopped instead of aired once. A mix of experience and fantastic characters was seen compared to the likes of Steven Universe and Rick and Morty.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date

Gravity Falls Season 2 of Disney released on 1st August 2014, on the Disney Channel. After completing 20 episodes, he finished with a one-hour final on February 15, 2016,’Werdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls’.

As for the new season, you ought to be aware that production Alex Hirsch had announced in 2015 that the series could end with a second season. He explained he wanted the series to finish with”a true conclusion for the characters.” Hirsch lasted, he’s open to continuing the story through special episodes and graphic books.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Plot

The story starts with the introduction of two 12-year-old cousins ​​that live in California and decide to spend their summer vacation in the city of “Gravity Falls”. This small town looks calm, but do not be fooled by the strange appearance. The two Mabel and Dipper discover there is something more to the story, and the town is riddled with supernatural elements. Initially, he believed the trip would be a waste of his vacation.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast

Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)

Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal)

Grunkle Stan (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Soos Ramirez (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)