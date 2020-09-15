Gravity Falls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update

- Advertisement -

Gravity Falls is an American animated series full of mystery and drama. It’s a mingle of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. It began on June 15, 2012, and ran for two seasons whose last episode was aired on February 15 2016. The story circles around two twins Dipper and Mable Pines who went on with his uncle on a trip to enjoy their summer vacation at a city known as Gravity Falls that they called to become calm one but afterwards on their predictions went wrong when they watched a few puzzled fishy things going on in the city for which they decided to unleash the mystery.

The craze and requirement for animated series are expanding more and more, and it very well may be seen through this fantastic animated series known as Gravity Falls made by Alex Hirsch.

Unfortunately, the answer because of its renewal is a large no because at the last episode of season 2 of this series its founder Alex Hirth has announced the season 2 as the past for this show and the episode Weirdmageddon 3 reunite The Falls has been the last time we saw our favourite animated twins round the show which was about one hour.

Now the wait for season 3 constitutes about the new season you should understand that produced by the founder of Gravity Falls, Alex Hirsh who’s also the manager of The Simpsons and Twin Peaks, the show is the brainchild of him. He’s about to proceed with the narrative via memorable episodes and realistic novels.

The cancellation for the third season is entirely Alexs decision he doesn’t need to carry on the show for long and finished it on a transparent note. He said he had the series to finish with a good end for the characters. Now fans are hoping for another mysterious season of this series. Gravity Falls Season 2 of Disney released on first August 2014 on the Disney Channel.

This animated series garnered all of the love from the audiences that after having an uneven gap involving the broadcasting of the seasons they’d observed them wholeheartedly.

