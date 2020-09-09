Home TV Series Amazon Prime Grand Tour season 4 episode 2, Ready for another Grand Tour?
Grand Tour season 4 episode 2, Ready for another Grand Tour?

By- Naveen Yadav
The release of the new episode of this Grand Tour has kept the fans waiting with bated breath. However, the wait is over, and the team will release its latest installment of Grand Tour Season 4 later this season on Amazon. However, as we know about the present pandemic and how it has made traveling all more difficult, there’s a possibility for a delay. But, An experience awaits you!

On 18 November 2016, The Grand Tour season 1 was first released from the Amazon Prime Video. The show started by releasing episodes each week. Later on, by the 3rd season, they had changed the arrangement. The founders are Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman. The original language is English. The team has done 5 series with 40 episodes thus far.

Plot

The series presents Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, who hosted the show Top Gear. The very first show premiered 13 episodes. It showed the presenters journeying through Namibia, Portugal, Morocco, and Barbados. The show ranged from the evaluation of the’holy trinity’ of hypercars to constructing artificial reefs from old cars.

The second season comprised traveling across Switzerland, Mozambique, and Colorado. Within this series, they went on to examine three supercars, fed the poor, built an amphibious vehicle, and much more.

Season three saw that the three going to Scotland. They visited Colombia, Detroit, and Mongolia in different motors, starting with three older Italian cars, 4x4s, and then three muscle cars.

The most recent season is anticipated to be shot in three places as like the other three seasons. It started on 13th September 2019. The three are off to travel across Vietnam, Cambodia, Madagascar, and the Reunion Island.

Twist

Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond will be introducing the show.

The Grand Tour: S4 Ep2

The impending episode is expected to be published at the end of the season. Like always the presenters have a lot of adventure on their plate. Together with that, they’re expected to wreak havoc again. Moreover, the long wait of buffs is shortly going to be over.

Naveen Yadav
