Grand Army Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All Details About Know Season 11

Maximum subscribers of Netflix worldwide are teenagers and youths, and thus, the streaming service usually comes up with excellent high school drama content. Even now, there are a lot of new high school dramas aligned for release on the platform. One such fantastic show that’s gonna land very soon is Grand Army season 1. Ever since the fans got to know that it will release in October, they are all hyped and eagerly waiting for it. So let’s find out every detail about Grand Army season 1 below.

About the show

The show is an adaptation of a play named Slut that came in 2013, writer of Katie Cappiello. And even for the show, she’s acting as the writer and creator. At the same time, the producers are Beau Willimon and Joshua Donen.

When will Grand Army season 1 AIR?

Grand Army season 1 will release on October 16, 2020. The Twitter handle of Netflix officially revealed the news. And the best part is that it’ll release on the same date in every country. Moreover, all the episodes will land on the same day.

What about the cast of Grand Army season 1?

Grand Army season 1 will have Brittany Adebumola playing Tamika Jones, Odessa A’zion playing Joey Del Marco, Amir Bageria playing Siddhartha Pakam, Odley Jean playing Dominique Pierre, Maliq Johnson playing Jayson Jackson, Alphonso Romero Jones playing John Ellis, and there’ll also be some supporting characters like Elena Khan, Amalia Yoo, Katie Griffin, Diego Martinez-Tau, Zac Kara, August Blanco Rosenstein, etc.

What will be the story of the Grand Army?

The show is about a group of five teenage students who have many personal issues in their lives. Other than that, they also have to go through economic, racial, and sexual issues at school. Their school is the most renowned public high school in Brooklyn, and thus, a lot of mental pressure surrounds them due to their colleagues.

Is there a trailer for the Grand Army?

Yes, a trailer for the show was recently released on the official YouTube channel of Netflix. You can watch it there.