Home TV Series Netflix Grand Army Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All Details About...
TV SeriesNetflix

Grand Army Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All Details About Know Season 11

By- Mugdha Singh
- Advertisement -

Maximum subscribers of Netflix worldwide are teenagers and youths, and thus, the streaming service usually comes up with excellent high school drama content. Even now, there are a lot of new high school dramas aligned for release on the platform. One such fantastic show that’s gonna land very soon is Grand Army season 1. Ever since the fans got to know that it will release in October, they are all hyped and eagerly waiting for it. So let’s find out every detail about Grand Army season 1 below.

About the show

The show is an adaptation of a play named Slut that came in 2013, writer of Katie Cappiello. And even for the show, she’s acting as the writer and creator. At the same time, the producers are Beau Willimon and Joshua Donen.

When will Grand Army season 1 AIR?

- Advertisement -

Grand Army season 1 will release on October 16, 2020. The Twitter handle of Netflix officially revealed the news. And the best part is that it’ll release on the same date in every country. Moreover, all the episodes will land on the same day.

What about the cast of Grand Army season 1?

Grand Army season 1 will have Brittany Adebumola playing Tamika Jones, Odessa A’zion playing Joey Del Marco, Amir Bageria playing Siddhartha Pakam, Odley Jean playing Dominique Pierre, Maliq Johnson playing Jayson Jackson, Alphonso Romero Jones playing John Ellis, and there’ll also be some supporting characters like Elena Khan, Amalia Yoo, Katie Griffin, Diego Martinez-Tau, Zac Kara, August Blanco Rosenstein, etc.

What will be the story of the Grand Army?

The show is about a group of five teenage students who have many personal issues in their lives. Other than that, they also have to go through economic, racial, and sexual issues at school. Their school is the most renowned public high school in Brooklyn, and thus, a lot of mental pressure surrounds them due to their colleagues.

Is there a trailer for the Grand Army?

Yes, a trailer for the show was recently released on the official YouTube channel of Netflix. You can watch it there.

Also Read:   Search Party Season 4: Check Out The Release Date And Get Every Detail About It
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Shameless Season 11: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Storyline.
Mugdha Singh

Must Read

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Episodes

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
It is an American set of true-crime play with. The collection is mostly based entirely on an Australian film entitled "The Animal Kingdom" out...
Read more

Artemis Fowl 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Possibility Of The Sequel?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Artemis Fowl is a set of three book thriller series of a similar title from the creator Eoin Colfer, an Irish founder. Also, it...
Read more

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The most popular romantic Korean Drama is coming back with It Is Okay Not To Be Okay season 2. Unlike most of the Korean...
Read more

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Other Update !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
It has been over half a season since Crash Landing You fell its finale. Now fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin can no...
Read more

Heartland Season 14: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Heartland is a family drama tv series. The series aired on CBC. As of now, you will find 13 seasons of this Heartland tv...
Read more

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many Other Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Wentworth Season 8 is back! Fans are happy since the show is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over...
Read more

Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Death Note is a Japanese Arcade scrawled by Tsugumi Ohba and demonstrated by Takeshi Obata. It was first aired on October 3rd, 2006, with...
Read more

Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All New Updates !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Breathe Season 2: Breathe net series is just one of those blockbusters and one of the screens which are a massive achievement in addition...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Other Things !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Netflix's marketing team does not leave any rock unturned to get traffic on their platform. Recently the YouTube channel of India has uploaded a...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian net television fans who have been waiting since August 2019. Netflix is yet...
Read more
© World Top Trend