Google ROLLE Out A Couple Of New Features For Its Google Maps Navigation Program

Google rolle out a couple of new helpful features for its Google Maps navigation program,

Google

while Waze obtained a cosmetic change that some users may appreciate.

Google Maps now shows traffic lights across the US and supports in-app obligations for parking in Austin, Texas.

Google hasn’t one but two popular navigation programs, which it updates consistently.

Some of those upgrades bring substantial changes to the programs,

while others are more limited in extent.

But all of them are supposed to enhance the total navigation experience.

Both apps received several new features this year, including new functionalities intended to help users throughout the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

That is on top of the significant redesigns which Google already released for Google Maps in the previous couple of months.

A few smaller but noteworthy new features have just been add to Maps,

while Waze got an exciting decorative feature that could make travelling with instructions more exciting.

A report said a couple weeks ago that Google was analyzing a Maps feature that’s currently supporte on Apple Maps.

Many users found service for traffic lighting within the program, which can come in handy when navigating a new area.

feature is currently rolling out widely, reports CNN.

The maps inclusion should”help people stay better educated on the road,” according to a Google spokesperson.

The new traffic lights icons will appear in maps in intersections throughout the US.

The feature was available in Japan for decades, the firm also said.

As anticipated, traffic lights will begin showing up equally on the Android and iPhone variations of the program.

Separately, introduced a new parking payment attribute inside Google Maps, but it won’t be available as widely.

The attribute functions in Austin, Texas, where drivers are going to be able to cover parking straight from the app

“We’re eager to work with Passport to aid drivers in Austin pay for parking faster and conveniently right from Google Maps,” Maps Product Manager Vishal Dutta said,

describing the app will probably integrate with payment app.

“Google Pay and Google Maps were able to seamlessly incorporate Passport’s applications, which helpe us bring this feature to life.

A service document explains how the attribute works and everything you have to do to pay for parking from in the program.

As you may have guessed, the Batman integration in Waze concerns the navigation and instructions encounter.

Drivers will have the ability to pick either character to voice directions in the application and also select between English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Waze’s partnership with Warner Bros.

will deliver the 2 characters to Waze users globally and includes support for auto icons that fit the voices.

That’s Batman and The Riddler, Naturally.

new features will be available on both the Android along with iPhone.