Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates

By- Nitesh kumar
In its short six episodes, Good Omens gave Amazon Prime audiences a tantalizing taste of a biblically-derived parallel universe, wherein angels and demons battled (often comically) to drive humankind toward good and evil. It was hard not to fall for the offbeat storytelling, or for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) delightful, odd-couple friendship.

Thus, will Good Omens return for a second season? As of this moment, no plans to renew the series have been declared, but there may still be hope. Here is what we know thus far.

Good Omens Season Two release date and Plot

It seems that Amazon and BBC are pushing forward the announcement of the release date for the series, following the motives of not able to take due to the global pandemic which has thwarted the entertainment industry of many excellent shows and movies. Advice on the statement for the release date has not been confirmed yet. However, the fans should not belittle their hope as the starting of 2021 can bring in some good news.

The chemistry between Davis Tennent(Crowley) and Michael Sheen ( Aziraphale) did deliver justice to the fantastic comic storyline with very little actual facts. Since the apocalypse approaches humankind, 6000 old enemies turned friends angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley who represents heaven and hell needed to look after antichrist’, son of an American diplomat, to delay the decision that needed to be made by the son between good and evil, to delay the chaos.

Good Omens Season 2: Cast

  • Michael Sheen as Aziraphale
  • David Tennant as Crowley
  • Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer
  • Jon Hamm as Gabriel
  • Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young
  • Adria Arjona as Anathema Device
  • Michael McKean as Shadwell
  • Frances McDormand as the voice of God
  • Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy
