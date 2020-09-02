Home TV Series Amazon Prime Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details
Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

By- Nitesh kumar
In its short six episodes, Good Omens gave Amazon Prime audiences a tantalizing flavour of a biblically-derived parallel planet, wherein angels and demons battled (often comically) to push humankind toward good and evil. It was hard to not fall for the offbeat storytelling, or for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) beautiful, odd-couple friendship.

Thus, will Good Omens return for another season? As of now, no plans to renew the series have been declared, but there can still be hope. Here is what we know up to now.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Date

There’s no official information regarding the release date of season 2 as its renewal has not confirmed yet. The delay in announcing because of on-going Coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic has screwed up all of the entertainment sectors in net wide.

Good Omens Season 2 Cast Details:

In the episode the next season was to occur, we can anticipate the majority of the original cast to return. Since in season 1, the apocalypse was avoided thanks to Crowley and Aziraphale, nearly everyone lived in season 1.

So expect the next to return

  • Michael Sheen as Aziraphale
  • David Tennant as Crowley
  • Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer
  • Jon Hamm as Gabriel
  • Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young
  • Adria Arjona as Anathema Device
  • Michael McKean as Shadwell
  • Frances McDormand as the voice of God
  • Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy

Good Omens Season Two Plotline

The last season of Promises of something much better done with no real cliffhangers. Crowley and Aziraphale ingestion is the last scene of Promises of something greater. The next season may handle the foreseen Armageddon.

There are no further predictions made concerning the up and coming season. However, the whole team of Hints of something to look forward to will be remaining hush-hush about the subsequent season. Fans need to stand by gently before the following upgrades from the production group.

