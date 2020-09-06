Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Know

- Advertisement -

Good Omens Season 2: It’s a miniseries created by Neil Gaiman and based on the novel of the Identical name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Directed by Douglas Mackinnon, the very first season was established on May 31, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video and aired weekly on BBC Two in the UK between January 15 and February 19, 2020.

The six-episode series generally received positive reviews. Though the series was meant to be a limited one, the finale episode left us with lots of chances to continue. But will Good Omens Season 2 occur?

We know so far about Good Omens Season 2, for example, release date, cast, plot, and the latest upgrades.

Good Omens Season 2: Release Date

The fans are eagerly anticipating the second season after the achievement of this first season. But neither Amazon nor the BBC has verified whether another season will arrive. Neil Gaiman has expressed his desire to continue the story. But being the series’s co-writer and producer, he doesn’t have a lot of time to concentrate on the second season. So it can be postponed for not renewing the show.

But fans shouldn’t lose confidence, and given the present situation, we could expect to hear about Season 2 in 2021 when you can. Gaiman has come and gone to whether the show is likely to have another season, but in this stage, there’s not an official term one way or another. But later in March 2019, just before the very first show aired, Gaiman suggested that there will be no other series after all.

Good Omens Season 2 Cast Details:

If the second season was to occur, we could expect the majority of the original cast to reunite. Since in season 1, the apocalypse was averted thanks to Crowley and Aziraphale, nearly everyone survived in year 1.

So expect the following to return —

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

David Tennant as Crowley

Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young

Adria Arjona as Anathema Device

Michael McKean as Shadwell

Frances McDormand as the voice of God

Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy What is Good Omens Season 2 plot?

The second season will continue to showcase Azirafle and Crowley's friendship. In season 1, we saw Crowley forecast the upcoming great war. If this happens, these friends will definitely attempt to stop it.