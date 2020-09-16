Home Corona Good News For India, Coronavirus Vaccine May Come In November
Corona

Good News For India, Coronavirus Vaccine May Come In November

By- Vikash Kumar
Mumbai

Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has joined hands with Dr. Reddy’s Lab for clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V, a vaccine for coronavirus in India. According to the agreement between the two companies, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of vaccine to the Indian company. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told ET that the Sputnik V vaccine is based on the adenoviral vector platform and that it will be available in India by November if the trial is successful.

RDIF is also in talks with four other Indian companies that will make this vaccine in India. RDIF said in a statement that the agreement between him and Dr. Reddy’s is evidence that there is growing understanding among countries and institutions that working on multiple vaccines is necessary to protect people of coronaviruses. The company said that the Russian vaccine is based on the adenoviral vector platform and has undergone more than 250 clinical studies over the decades. It has been found to be safe and has not seen long term side effects.

Effective weapon against coronavirus

Dr. Reddy’s CEO GV Prasad said in a statement that the results of Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of this vaccine have been encouraging and we will conduct Phase 3 trials in India to meet the standards of Indian regulators. He said that the Sputnik V vaccine could be a reliable option in the fight against coronavirus in India.

According to a study published in Lancet in September, this vaccine is safe. This generated cellular and antibody response, according to Phase 1 and Phase 2 data. The results of the Phase 3 trial are expected to be published in October-November. Russia was the first to claim a vaccine for coronavirus. He was accused of being hasty without following the required protocol. In this regard, Dmitriev stated that the adenovirus platform is much safer than the mRNA vaccine. Most companies in Western countries are making mRNA vaccines.

A New Study Details Another Asymptomatic Manifestation Of The Coronavirus Infection
