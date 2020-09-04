Home TV Series Netflix Good Morning Call Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot...
Good Morning Call Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Mugdha Singh
Good Morning Call Season 2 came up on the screen three years back and ever since the show concluded, fans have been waiting to hear about the third season. Fans really loved the live-action season, originally a manga and was adapted as a show later on. Fuji Tv on Japan and Netflix collaborated to produce the show and make it available globally. However, there’s no news by any of the two about the show’s future. So will it be able to make it up to the screens for a season three? Or is it cancelled? Well, there are less chances for it to cancel because it got liked by both the audience and the critics. So find out all the updates about Good Morning Call Season 3 below.

What is the release date for Good Morning Call Season 3?

The first season of the show came up on Netflix on 12 February 2016 and premiered till 10 June 2016. After that came the second season, to be precise, Good Morning Call: Our Campus Days that released just after a year on 22 September 2017. And now it’s time for Good Morning Call Season 3, but sadly, the makers haven’t announced anything about it yet, however, there are discussions going on over the show’s social media about its arrival. Thus, we expect to hear some good news soon. But according to our assumptions, season 3 won’t release until early 2021.

Who all can show up in the cast of Good Morning Call Season 3?

The amazing rom-com show has got some really talented and beautiful actors in the cast and all of them would be probably returning. Haruka Fukuhara and Shunya Shiraishi will be seen as Nao Yoshikawa and Hisashi Uehara, the two main characters of the show.

In addition, we will also see Moe Arai playing Marina Konno and Shugo Nagashima playing Yuichi Mitsuishi. Obviously, other cast members will also be there, but we aren’t confirmed about their names yet.

What does Good Morning Call Season 3 hold for us? The plot

The storyline for season 3 isn’t yet confirmed neither do we have a trailer to make any assumptions. However, we do know that season three will surely unveil whether Nao and Hisashi will reunite or not?

Mugdha Singh

Good Morning Call Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

