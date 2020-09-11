Good Girls Season 4: When Will The Series Return On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Good Girls has sweet & short seasons, maintaining the show’s plot tight and from pulling out itself too long. Normally the seasons atmosphere in late winter & early spring, just with the pandemic currently making film & television production more difficult than usual, a lot of series are seeing flaws.

Therefore, the question in thoughts of Good Ladies fans is whether or not we’ll be receiving our regularly scheduled crime-drama mend, or if we’ll be forced to wait even longer before knowing whether or not Beth goes with having Rio murdered by a hitman.

Season 3 cut short

Season 3 of Good Girls was originally intended to have sixteen episodes, but the stunt cut production brief and left fans with eleven episodes. While it was unsatisfactory, we are happy the cast & crew chose to take care of their health first and foremost.

Does this mean season 4 will have extra episodes? Probably not, but you never know. Most likely the show will pick up where it left off and inform us 16 episodes of this narrative. Fortunately for Good Girls, the end of episode eleven had a bit of a cliffhanger ending so it felt like a pretty great place to leave the series for the year.

Retta, who plays Ruby, admitted in an interview they had taken all episode 12 — except for a single scene. We would hazard a guess that this episode will become the season 4 premiere event.

What we need to see in year 4

As there are a lot of unanswered queries, due to the last time not getting completed, there is a great deal of loose ends. We are wondering what’s going to take care of this new FBI agent who is attempting to ingratiate herself with Beth, Annie, and Ruby.

Also, we have to know if they will really kill Rio (we understand Brio fans are happy about that turn of events) or if he will endure once again.

Additionally, this is our hope, we would enjoy it if Annie could receive a narrative that isn’t about her pining over some dude that gave her a nice grin that one time. We’re getting a little tired of her hapless-hot-mess schtick and wouldn’t mind watching her grow up considerably.

Our other hopes

While we’re speaking about what we’d like to see, rather than exactly what we anticipate to see, we’d like to see the plot move forward. The previous season felt like a recycled version of the past two seasons.

They keep getting pushed down at each turn, and it’s beginning to feel like a show about girls trying to empower themselves, and also more about how women just can’t ever get ahead.

We want to see the ladies get some achievement in season 4 of Good Girls.