Good Girls Season 4: Here Some Latest Updates About The Plot Of New Season

Good Girls is the type of series that leaves you wanting more. It has seasons that are short & sweet and hiatuses that render lovers languishing on their couches waiting for their preferred crime drama to come back.

Regardless of the quick seasons, Good Girls can pack quite the punch with its storytelling & interesting characters. It’s what lets them be this successful and leave a lasting impression on viewers. This also suggests that fans are always absolutely rabid for more information. Especially since this year, the third year was cut short due to COVID-19 and the exact premiere date of year 4 is somewhat fuzzy at the moment.

Thus, to fill the void a bit for ourselves and you, we have compiled some enthusiast theories on what may happen next in the series, so we can imagine the chances together while we wait patiently.

Back collectively?

The entire fandom’s favorite boat is Brio — the pairing of Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Rio (Manny Montana). Authentic enemies to fans and back to enemies arc. The sexual tension between the two personalities is electrical and fans refuse to accept the thought Beth is attempting to possess Rio murdered.

In the past, Manny Montana has said of the connection between his character and Hendrick’s personality he does not believe they need to get back together. However, fans seem to vehemently disagree with his idea, but do the writers?

Agent Donnegan

Agent Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) has become one of the more pressing threats against our suburban mothers turned money launderers, nevertheless they don’t even know it yet.

We’re pretty confident that the women will catch on fairly fast, but not so fast that they’ll be able to get rid of her by simply ghosting her. So, how will Donnegan be taken care of?

Ruby’s family

At this point, the only member of Ruby’s family that has not committed a crime is the youngest child whose era remains in the single digits. (So there’s still time for him.)

The humorous part is that they’re all angry & resentful toward one another for being criminals — very much a “you point one finger and there is three more pointing back at you” kind of scenario.