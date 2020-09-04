Home Entertainment Gone Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To...
Gone Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Mugdha Singh
One of the most popular and extraordinary shows, MTV’s’ Ghosted:’ Love Gone Missing,’ is as unique as the title itself is. The show was all about a bunch of desperate guys and women who have gone through some terrible heartbreak and they have been ghosted by someone. Apparently, it’s not just about cheating in love, the person could be anybody, for instance, a relative, a beloved friend or even a lover.

But what this show does is help these people forget their past and face the offender by monitoring him. This in a way empowers the victim to face the heart breaker. The inaugural season of this show got really successful and thus, fans want more of this reality TV show. And you’ll be glad to hear that we are going to have a second season, but there’s a little alteration in how it used to be earlier.

Gone season 2: The premiere date

It has been three long years since the first season aired on 13 November 2017 and continued till 12 February 2018. However, there’s no confirmed release date for season 2 yet. But the filming for Gone season 2 already started. Unfortunately, it has to stop in between due to the pandemic. We expect the production to resume soon, so stay tuned for the release date, we’ll surely inform you once it’s out.

Gone Season 2: The Cast

The cast members include Chris Noth playing Frank Novak, Leven Rambin playing Kit Kick Lannigan, Danny Pino playing John Bishop, Andy Mientus playing James Finley and lastly there will be Tracie Thoms playing Maya Kennedy.

Gone season 2: The Plot

Since it’s a reality TV show plot is always a surprise, so you’ll have to find it yourselves after the show releases, but we do have some news regarding the plot. Similar to what happened in the first season, the storyline revolves around thrill and police. And two more essential people around whom the plot revolves are Catherine Lanigan and Frank Novak.

Mugdha Singh

