Godzilla VS Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Godzilla and Kong would be the most loved and famous frictional monstrous animal personalities. They’re the ultimate film franchise that dominates the creature monsters genres. With 35 movies in the Godzilla franchise and 11 in the Kong franchise. None of the films ever failed. It now seems that Godzilla Vs. Kong will be another landmark on the list of movies. The film director Adam Wingard using a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

When Will The Movie Come Out?

The manufacturers of this new edition of king kong vs. Godzilla, specifically Godzilla vs. Kong, planned to release the film this season in November. However, as you read earlier, this is not possible due to this COVID-9 situation. Now, the group of the Godzilla vs. Kong has mentioned a new launch date. If everything goes so, you can enjoy watching the film in theaters on the 21st of May 2021. According to the sources, the movie is still under the production phase.

Storyline

However, there’s no proper storyline for Godzilla Vs. Kong, but we think that rift will happen due to their ego. Godzilla will often provide mass destruction into the city, and Kong will try his best to stop him, and thus the ultimate battle will take place.

Godzilla Vs Kong Cast

Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby brownish, Rebecca Hall, Brian Three Henry, Shun Oguri, Eliza Gon Zalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and many more.