By- Shankar
Gina Torres 9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 As Series Regular

Gina Torres has joined Fox’s derivative collection 9-1-1: Lone Star as a series ordinary opposite Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe for its upcoming second season. Season 2 is set to begin production in Los Angeles later this fall, with early 2021 most desirable as part of Fox’s midseason schedule.

Torres will play Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, who becomes on the pinnacle of her recreation while she hung up her uniform to elevate her dual daughters. For eight years, existence was the first-rate, until COVID-19 modified her life. With her husband’s eating place going below, Tommy has no choice but to re-input the staff to assist her relatives’ circle. Though it breaks her heart to be other than her little ladies, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, while she places on that uniform, she’s nonetheless a boss.

The function reunites Torres and showrunner Tim Minear, who worked collectively on Fox’s sci-fi drama series Firefly.
“We are so excited to be expanding our 911-verse with the addition of Gina Torres,” said Minear. “I’ve been demise to write down for her again ever because Firefly. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to the whole thing she does. 2020 is sooner or later looking up.”

Torres starred in USA’s Suits as Jessica Pearson for seven seasons than on the only-season derivative Pearson. She slated to lead ABC’s vampire soap Brides, gambling one of Dracula’s three brides, but the project did no longer get picked up. Her credit also encompasses Angel, The Catch, Hannibal, and 24.

An advanced New York firefighter who, along with his son. Relocates to the Texas capital and has to try and stability. He is saving individuals who are most vulnerable to solving the troubles in his very own existence.

The collection is produced by way of 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Talley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear govt produce, with Minear serving as showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, and Rob Lowe are executive producers.

Shankar

