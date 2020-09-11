Gentefied Season 2: Release Date, Cast, story and more!

- Advertisement -

Gentefied an American comedy-drama web television series that premiered on Netflix on February 21, 2020.

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, soon after ending of a season in May 2020 series was renewed for season 2. Season 2 will feature eight half-hour episodes

The story revolves around “three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase their Dream,

Even while that same Dream threatens the things, they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop”

The cast of Gentefied was seen together for the read of a season 2 episode.

The event premiered on Netflix’s YouTube channel on May 20 and raised non-profit addressing the impact of COVID-19 on low-income residents within the community.

Cast

The series stars Karrie Martin, Joseph Julian Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosio

Release date

Season 1 ended with so many cliff-hangers, leaving viewers desperate for another season, so season 2 have a lot of explaining to do.

There is no official statement regarding the announcement for season 2 of Gentefied.

However, we can expect that all TV and film productions were halted due to the corona-virus pandemic,

so a second season would likely premiere in 2021.

