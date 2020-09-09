Gentefied season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Gentefied is an American web tv series. This exciting show includes Comedy-drama genres. The series was first aired on February 21, 2020. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Marvin Lemus & Linda Yvette Chávez and Wileen Dragovan was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin and Carlos Santos. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 10 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 7.4/10 from IMDb and 91% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Gentefied season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Joaquín Cosío as Casimiro “Pop” Morales, J.J. Soria as Erik Morales, Karrie Martin as Ana Morales, Carlos Santos as Chris Morales, Al Patiño as Chuey, Brenda Banda as Norma, Felipe Esparza as Crazy Dave, Michelle Ortiz as Connie, Wilmer Valderrama as Roberto and Julissa Calderon as Yessika Castillo.

Gentefied season 2 plot

The series has not been renewed. So the trailer is to be out in 2021. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Gentefied season 2 Release date

The series has not been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on February 21, 2020 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the global virus pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. The season 2 is set to be out in 2021. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.