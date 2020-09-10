Home Entertainment Gangs Of London Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And And Every...
Gangs Of London Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And And Every Latest Update Here !!!

By- Nitesh kumar
Have you watched the first season of this British thriller series, Gangs Of London? The series is available to watch on Sky Atlantic as it released for the lovers April this season. After the coming of the very first season, fans of this series began demanding another season of the sequence.

The British thriller series has gotten good audits from both the watchers as well as the pundits. The fans of this thriller drama show are awaiting another season of this show Gangs Of London. Please get to know everything that we’ve explained about the next season of the series.

Release Date

The lovers of this drama series ought to expect a lengthier time will watch the second season of Gangs Of London. The next run of the series has been made and may appear in 2022. Sky Atlantic hasn’t proclaimed the air date of the next season of the drama series.

Possible Cast For Gangs Of London Season 2

Here’s a list of cast members We’ll see in Gangs Of London season 2

  • Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani
  • Joe Cole as Sean Wallace
  • Colm Meaney as Finn Wallace
  • Sope Dirsu as Elliot Finch
  • Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace
  • Brian Vernel as Bill Wallace
  • Paapa Essiedu as Alexander Dumani
Gangs of London Season 2 plot

In Season 1, Sean’s effort to bring his dad’s killers to justice ends with the discovery of a shadowy group of investors that were behind the assassination. Sean would like to bring down the shareholders.

In the closing scenes of Season 1, Sean finds that Elliot is an undercover cop. Although he is shocked, he attempts to convince Elliot to help him bring down the investors and provides him with a SIM card containing incriminating information about them.

However, Elliot also appears to be secretly working for the investors, and after convincing Alex not to kill Sean, Elliot ends up shooting him.

The authorities capture Elliot and torture him to extract information about who is working for. A medic helps to get him released.

At the end of Season 1, the investors promised to contact Elliot. But Elliot remains holding the SIM card Sean gave him, and he appears solved to bring down the shareholders.

Fans will find out more about the mysterious investors in Season two and who is their leader.

Season 2 will likely focus on Elliot’s crusade to bring down the intense and mysterious investors. This means that if Sean survived the shooting, he and Elliot could team up to fight the investors.

