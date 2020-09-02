Home Technology Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders have started as Samsung just unveiled its...
Technology

Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders have started as Samsung just unveiled its most expensive phone

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders have started, as Samsung just unveiled its most expensive phone ever.
  • The phone is available to order online at Samsung and mobile carriers and will be released on September 18th.

The good news is that the Fold 2 is now available for preorder, and it will reach your door in a few weeks.

The bad news is that the new Fold handset happens to be even more expensive than the original model, starting at $1,999.

- Advertisement -

That makes the Z Fold 2 the most expensive phone Samsung launched so far.

Last year, we told you repeatedly to avoid the Galaxy Fold in light of the significant design issues that ruined the phone’s launch.

Even after Samsung corrected the mistakes,

the Galaxy Fold still seemed to be an accident waiting to happen.

But Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip showed us that Samsung has learned from its first foldable mishaps.

Not only does the Z Flip look better,

but it also features a better build quality,

from the display that’s made of glass,

Also Read:   Samsung 5G May Be Build In UK If Hawaii Banned

to the hinge that has extra protection against dust and debris.

  • Starting at $2,000, the new foldable handset features a better, more durable design than its predecessor.

The Z Fold 2 follows in the footsteps of the Flip.

And while it may cost $1,999, the Fold 2 might be worth exploring.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you should preorder it without having first had a chance to use it in a store.

Not to mention that the first reviews will tell us if there’s anything wrong with the handset.

Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Leaks

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a more polished design than its predecessor.

Both displays are bigger than before,

with the outer screen extending almost from edge to edge.

We’re looking at a 6.2-inch AMOLED hole-punch display with 2260 x 816 resolution that might make it easier to use the phone unfolded.

The internal display has lost the notch,

but a hole-punch camera is still present,

placed in an incredibly annoying position.

But you still get a generous 7.6-inch AMOLED screen with 2208 x 1768 resolution.

Like the Z Flip, the new Fold features an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) panel on top of the AMOLED screen.

Also Read:   American Airlines started implementing

It’s more durable than the plastic film from last year’s model but still fragile.

Speaking of durability, Samsung says the phone features an improved Hideaway Hinge that features the same sweeper technology found on the Z Flip to keep debris out.

But the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Z Flip,

featuring a “modified fiber composition and adjusted fiber density” to keep dust and debris out of the hinge.

The phone can be used in a sort of laptop mode thanks to that hinge, just like the Z Flip.

Other specs include the Snapdragon 865 Plus platform (sold with an Exynos equivalent in some markets),

12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB (only in China) of UFS 3.1 speedy storage.

The phone comes with 5G support and wireless charging,

as well as Wireless PowerShare support.

Two batteries with a total capacity of 4,500 mAh will power the handset.

The main camera module on the back features three 12-megapixel sensors,

Also Read:   The Galaxy S20 Series Will Be The First Samsung Mobiles To Get The Android 11 Update This Year

including ultra-wide, wide-angle, and telephoto.

The selfie cameras punching through the displays feature 10-megapixel sensors.

Also Read:   Leak Some Latest Good Information About Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

A capacitive fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the handset,

which means you won’t get one embedded into the screen,

as it happens with other Galaxy handsets.

When it comes to software,

the Z Flip 2 comes with support for multi-active window multitasking,

which lets you control the app layout on the screen.

You can open up multiple files from the same app at the same time,

as well as multiple apps at once.

Dragging content, like text, images, and documents from one app to another is also supported

— Samsung’s official Flip 2 introduction at the end of this post shows what’s possible on the new smartphone.

Samsung’s Guaranteed Buyback program supports the Z Fold 2 as well.

You’ll have to pay 50% of the retail price in 20 monthly payments,

and you’ll get back the 50% if you return the handset in good condition.

- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders have started as Samsung just unveiled its most expensive phone

Technology Shipra Das -
Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders have started, as Samsung just unveiled its most expensive phone ever. The phone is available to order online...
Read more

Most US Cities Are Not Under A Coronavirus Lockdown Anymore

Lifestyle Akanksha Ranjan -
Most US cities are not under a coronavirus lockdown anymore, despite the fact that the pandemic remains invisibly across the nation   Most US cities   and forcing...
Read more

Scientists Used Gravitational-Wave Information To discover The Merger Of Two Smaller Black Holes And A Bigger One

Entertainment Akanksha Ranjan -
Scientists used gravitational-wave information to discover the merger of two smaller black holes and a bigger one. Scientists   The larger black hole is still smaller than...
Read more

The Danger Of Coronavirus Transmission On Airplanes Has Been Documented In Several Studies

Lifestyle Akanksha Ranjan -
The danger of coronavirus transmission on airplanes has been documented in several studies, which ascertained that catching COVID-19 is quite low.
Also Read:   The iPhone 12 Will Feature A Substantial Upgrade, A Leaker Says
  coronavirus A trip from Greece...
Read more

PS5 launch date and cost might get unveiled during Sony’s primary PlayStation 5 launch event

Technology Shipra Das -
The PS5 launch date and cost may be unveiled in a couple of days during Sony's primary PlayStation 5 launching event of this year. That...
Read more

The Prospect Of A Fresh Stimulus Bill Remains Languishing In Congress

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
The prospect of a fresh stimulus bill remains languishing in Congress, as leaders in the parties remain in an impasse over what ought to...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot,And Here’s What We Know?

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
After giving large hits to the audience, among the most loved displays of Amazon Prime Video is coming with a different season which, i.e.,...
Read more

Sex Education season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The filming of Sex Education Season 3 was very delayed. It is no surprise that the production house of season 3 has been delayed...
Read more

The Circle Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot,And Here’s What We Know?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Circle Season 2: The Circle is a reality series on Netflix. Its very first time was Published on January 1, 2020, and continues to...
Read more

Diablo 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other All Details

Gaming Vinay yadav -
It's been eight years since Diablo 3 obtained published, and we have got some interesting information to Diablo 4 Release. Allen Adham stated that...
Read more
© World Top Trend