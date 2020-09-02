- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders have started, as Samsung just unveiled its most expensive phone ever.

The phone is available to order online at Samsung and mobile carriers and will be released on September 18th.

The good news is that the Fold 2 is now available for preorder, and it will reach your door in a few weeks.

The bad news is that the new Fold handset happens to be even more expensive than the original model, starting at $1,999.

- Advertisement -

That makes the Z Fold 2 the most expensive phone Samsung launched so far.

Last year, we told you repeatedly to avoid the Galaxy Fold in light of the significant design issues that ruined the phone’s launch.

Even after Samsung corrected the mistakes,

the Galaxy Fold still seemed to be an accident waiting to happen.

But Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip showed us that Samsung has learned from its first foldable mishaps.

Not only does the Z Flip look better,

but it also features a better build quality,

from the display that’s made of glass,

to the hinge that has extra protection against dust and debris.

Starting at $2,000, the new foldable handset features a better, more durable design than its predecessor.

The Z Fold 2 follows in the footsteps of the Flip.

And while it may cost $1,999, the Fold 2 might be worth exploring.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you should preorder it without having first had a chance to use it in a store.

Not to mention that the first reviews will tell us if there’s anything wrong with the handset.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a more polished design than its predecessor.

Both displays are bigger than before,

with the outer screen extending almost from edge to edge.

We’re looking at a 6.2-inch AMOLED hole-punch display with 2260 x 816 resolution that might make it easier to use the phone unfolded.

The internal display has lost the notch,

but a hole-punch camera is still present,

placed in an incredibly annoying position.

But you still get a generous 7.6-inch AMOLED screen with 2208 x 1768 resolution.

Like the Z Flip, the new Fold features an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) panel on top of the AMOLED screen.

It’s more durable than the plastic film from last year’s model but still fragile.

Speaking of durability, Samsung says the phone features an improved Hideaway Hinge that features the same sweeper technology found on the Z Flip to keep debris out.

But the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Z Flip,

featuring a “modified fiber composition and adjusted fiber density” to keep dust and debris out of the hinge.

The phone can be used in a sort of laptop mode thanks to that hinge, just like the Z Flip.

Other specs include the Snapdragon 865 Plus platform (sold with an Exynos equivalent in some markets),

12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB (only in China) of UFS 3.1 speedy storage.

The phone comes with 5G support and wireless charging,

as well as Wireless PowerShare support.

Two batteries with a total capacity of 4,500 mAh will power the handset.

The main camera module on the back features three 12-megapixel sensors,

including ultra-wide, wide-angle, and telephoto.

The selfie cameras punching through the displays feature 10-megapixel sensors.

A capacitive fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the handset,

which means you won’t get one embedded into the screen,

as it happens with other Galaxy handsets.

When it comes to software,

the Z Flip 2 comes with support for multi-active window multitasking,

which lets you control the app layout on the screen.

You can open up multiple files from the same app at the same time,

as well as multiple apps at once.

Dragging content, like text, images, and documents from one app to another is also supported

— Samsung’s official Flip 2 introduction at the end of this post shows what’s possible on the new smartphone.

Samsung’s Guaranteed Buyback program supports the Z Fold 2 as well.

You’ll have to pay 50% of the retail price in 20 monthly payments,

and you’ll get back the 50% if you return the handset in good condition.